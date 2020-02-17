FULTON, Miss. – Freshman Brylee Yarbrough had a big day to help the No. 11 Indians sweep Marion Military Institute on Friday.
Yarbrough hit a three-run home run to lift ICC to an 11-1 victory in five innings in the first game of the day. The Decatur, Ala. native came up big in Game 2 by driving a single to left field to give the Indians a 5-4 come-from-behind win in walk-off fashion.
Game 1: No. 11 Indians 11, Marion Military 1 (5 innings)
After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Indians answered with two runs in the second and four in the third before pulling away for the run-rule win.
Hope Harbin went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, and three stolen bases. Brianna Posey and Ivy Watts each added a pair of hits, including Watts’ first-ever collegiate home run with a leadoff blast in the bottom of the fifth.
The Indians had 12 hits in the win with Posey, Summer Cryder, and Jessica Davis each with a double while Chloe Morgan added a triple.
Kaylee Nelson improved to 3-0 on the season after giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings of work.
Game 2: No. 11 Indians 5, Marion Military 4
The Indians rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a four-run bottom of the seventh inning to complete the sweep of the Tigers.
Posey started the seventh off by being hit by a pitch and was replaced on the bases by Hannah Sparks. Sparks stole second before Morgan singled and stole second to put runners in scoring positing with no outs in the inning.
Watts sent her second home run of the day to deep center to tie the game with a three-run home run. Patterson was hit by a pitch and advanced into scoring position after a sacrifice bunt by Ellie Meine to set up the late-game heroics from Yarbrough.
Morgan had a pair of singles as the Indians only managed six hits in the win.
Mary Kate Butler picked up the win after replacing Madison Burrus in the sixth inning. Butler gave up two runs on two hits while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning of work. Burrus gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out one in the no decision.
For more information on ICC softball and the ten other intercollegiate athletic programs at ICC, follow the Indians on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.