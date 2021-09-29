No man is a failure, who has friends.

Satellite imagery is amazing.
It can tell us how our crops are growing, where a fire is burning, and when traffic is congested. Yet with all its radioactive-electromagnetic-sensor-mumbo-jumbo, it can’t tell us the what, who, or why?
What kind of worms destroyed the corn crop? Who started the fire? And why at noon last Saturday did Google maps turn red at 1300 East Main Street, Fulton?
I can answer the latter without the accompaniment of sensors or fancy equipment.
Doice Dulaney.
Was it a surprise to anyone? Not really, just maybe Doice. The “Haney Appreciation Day” organized by his friends and patrons was the opportunity for the recipients of his kindness to say, “Thank you.” And they showed up in droves...young, old, and in between, the wealthy and the week-to-weekers. They smoked Marlboro’s, ate a burger, and sipped sweet tea. They stood in a gravel parking lot and shared their favorite Doice story with one another. It was community comradery at its best.
I, too, have a favorite Doice story. The owner of that little brick store, Dulaney’s Grocery, has been my go-to more than once since I began my tenure nearly three years ago at The Itawamba County Times. The phone conversations were always brief, after all, Doice is a busy man.
“Dulaney’s.”
“Hey, Doice. What can you tell me about that weather balloon that crashed in Fulton in 50s?”
“Nothing. Prebble will know, call her.”
“Thanks, Doice.”
It came as no surprise either that Doice Dulaney was on top of the infamous canning supply shortage of 2020.
“Dulaney’s.”
“Hey, Doice. What can you tell me about canning supplies, tips, and rings? I’m seeing a lot of folks posting they are having trouble finding them? You know anything about it?”
“Ain’t none. Can’t get em. Suppliers are out.”
“Thanks, Doice.”
Doice and I discussed that canning supply shortage at length last Sunday night. As it turns out, he finally did get them, a lot of them. He ordered them through Tupelo Hardware, with whom he has done business for decades.
“They come 36 boxes to a flat. I ordered 16 flats with 3 to a case,” he said. “Well, somebody messed up. They sent me 16 cases. The guys at Tupelo Hardware asked did I want them to send them back and I said let’s just hold off.”
When no one else in the tri-state area could beg, borrow or steal canning supplies, Doice Dulaney had them in spades.
“I sold 2,800 dozen when nobody else could get them,” he said with a big grin.
It’s typical Doice savvy and style. He is the epitome of what was once the norm in a world that no longer appreciates the small country store or its owner. In a world where an 11-year-old no longer has chores much less stocking the shelves in small business for a few dollars.
I miss those days.
Google maps finally changed from red to yellow around 3 p.m. Saturday as traffic slowed down at 1300 East Main and friends made their way back home.
Clarence the Angel said it best in the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
No man is a failure, who has friends.
Thanks, Doice Dulaney for being a friend.