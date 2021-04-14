The Itawamba Agricultural High School softball team defeated the Pontotoc Lady Warriors in a pair of division 2-4A games last week.
4/6 IAHS 8, Pontotoc 0
IAHS hosted Pontotoc for the first meeting of the year between the two teams last Tuesday.
The Lady Indians were the first to get on the board in the bottom of the second inning. Senior Marley Moore led off with a double, and eighth-grader Fischer and freshman Layla Wilson then hit back-to-back doubles. Senior Emma Kate Hill drove them both in to give IAHS a 3-0 lead. A bloop single by senior Lexi Green pushed IAHS’s lead to four runs.
IAHS added to their lead in the home half of the fourth. Junior Riley Sheffield singled and Green walked to put two on with one out. A double by junior Katelynn King drove them both in to give the Lady Indians a 6-0 lead after four complete. IAHS won 8-0.
The bats were hot, but the Lady Indian’s defense was even better. Of the 21 putouts by the Lady IAHS defense, 20 stayed in the infield. IAHS didn’t commit an error in the game. Short, the shortstop, made a nice stop that started a double play in the fourth inning, and the second baseman, Wilson, made a diving catch on the edge of the infield in the top of the fifth. In addition to these plays, the sharply hit balls to third baseman King and pitcher Green handled several sharply hit balls and first baseman Kaylee Owens pulled in every throw at first was why IAHS’s glovework outshone everything else Tuesday night. They made hard plays look routine and turned what would normally be hits into great plays.
In the circle, Green allowed four hits and one walk in seven innings.
Wilson reached base three times with two doubles and a walk. Short, King and junior Chloe McClain each had a double. King, Moore and Hill both had two hits.
Hill drove in three runs, King two and Short one.
4/8 IAHS 7, Pontotoc 5
IAHS traveled west to Pontotoc for the final regular season meeting between the two clubs. IAHS won 7-5 to sweep the Lady Warriors this season.
The Lady Indians scored twice in the first inning and never lost the lead, adding two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
They led 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Pontotoc began to rally, scoring three runs but a strikeout by Green and a flyout to Moore ended the game.
McClain, Green and Short had two hits, each. Green and Sheffield both hit a home run and Hill had a double.
Green was the only Lady Indian with multiple RBIs with two.
The Lady Indians played at Shannon Monday and at Mooreville last night and will host the Lady Troopers tomorrow night at Fulton City Park. IAHS was 14-6 overall and 4-3 in division 2-4A as of Sunday evening.