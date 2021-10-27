There's no shortage of Halloween events across Itawamba County over the next several days. Many have been submitted to The Times with an open invitation for youngsters from across the area to join in. Remind them to practice the safety tips found in last weeks paper and a Happy (and safe) Halloween!
Town of Mantachie
Monster Mash community-wide event with trick or treating, games and more, Wednesday. October 27, 6 to 8 p.m. A map of the events best entrances and exits can be found on the Town of Mantachie Facebook page.
City of Fulton
Fulton's Scare around the Square will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 p.m until 8 p.m. Local businesses and groups will be gathered in the downtown area with candy, games, and more. The winners of the Fulton Scarecrow Tour contest will be announced during the event.
Fulton's Haunted House presented by Boyscout Troop/Pack 32 will be held October 28, 29, and 30 from 7 p.m until 10 p.m. nightly. The location is 400 W. Main Street in the former Carrie's Coffee House building. The cost is $8 per person.
Town of Tremont
Mississippi School of Music is hosting a "Best of Crockpot Chili Cook-off" contest at Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, 10130 Highway 178 East, Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 p.m. until. The cost is $10 per meal. Musical entertainment will be provided by the School of Music throughout the event.
Community / Church Events
Dorsey Attendance Center is hosting a Halloween Movie Night outdoor event featuring Hocus Pocus, Saturday, October 30, at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per carload. Concessions will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets if they are sitting outside their vehicle. Those paying entry can also enjoy a Trunk-or-Treat on the school's football field beginning at 6 p.m.
Greenwood Baptist Church, located at 1400 Greenwood Church Road, will be hosting their Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, October 31, beginning at 5 p.m.
New Chapel Community Church, 2500 New Chapel Road, will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, October 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church located at 302 South Adams St., will be hosting its Trick-or-Trunk, Thursday, October 28, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the church's parking lot.
Judgement House will be held at Solid Rock Refuge Church, 412 Evans Drive, Tremont, on Friday, October 29, from 6 p.m. until. For more information call 662-279-3649.
East Fulton Baptist Church located at 1200 East Main Street will be hosting its Trunk-or-Treat, Sunday, October 31, from 5-7 p.m.