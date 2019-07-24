The Mississippi Department of Health has lifted an eight-year moratorium preventing the Northeast Itawamba Water Association from adding new customers.
The office of Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced the moratorium’s lifting via a July 17 press release. MDH officially lifted the moratorium on Monday, July 15.
According to Presley’s office, the local rural water district can now add up to 275 new homes.
The moratorium’s lifting comes after the announcement that Presley’s office would be launching an investigation into the rural water district following the 2019 report of system overcapacity from the Mississippi Department of Health that stated the water department’s Salem system was operating at 104% capacity.
In the original docket, Presley gave Northeast Itawamba Water Association 45 days to submit a short-term solution for immediate action. In response, the district connected both its Ridge and Salem systems together, which brought the overloaded system down to an acceptable level.
The association now has 180 days to submit a long-term plan of action.
In a letter provided to the Times by Northeast Itawamba Water Association’s attorney, Daniel Sparks, MDH Regional Engineering staff recalculated the water system’s design capacity. Calculations now reveal the system is operating at 85% of its maximum design capacity of 1,865 maximum connections.
In his press release, Presley stated as a long-term solution, the PSC and the rural water association are looking for ways to increase capacity by connecting to water sources held by a nearby system in Alabama.
Presley specifically thanked Mississippi Rural Water Association for their assistance in working toward resolving the issues.
“While there are still issues remaining, I know they will continue to partner in helping the association and those in similar situations around the state,” Presley said.