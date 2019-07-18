Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said short term plans are underway to relieve the system overload at Northeast Itawamba Water Association.
“Currently they have linked the Salem System to the Ridge System,” Presley said. “This should get their capacity numbers down so they can add some new customers.”
The Salem System was operating at 104% design capacity. Last month, the Mississippi Department of Health’s Bureau of Public Water Supply placed a moratorium on the system due to the overload, prohibiting the water district from connecting new customers to it.
Presley’s office launched an investigation into Northeast Itawamba Water Association following the report of system overcapacity from the Mississippi Department of Health.
According to a report on an inspection of the local water district’s drinking water supply conducted by the Mississippi Department of Health (MDH), “[n]o new customers shall be added and no new subdivisions or line extensions will be approved until the system has adequate capacity to serve them.”
The short-term solution of hooking the two systems together should relieve the capacity burden from the Salem System allowing the association to add new meters.
“Once MDH recalculates their capacity numbers, that will lift the moratorium temporarily,” Presley said. “This should allow them to hook up some new customers. We won’t know how many until MDH re-calculates capacity.”
Presley gave Northeast Itawamba Water Association 45 days to submit a short-term solution for immediate action. After submitting it, the association will be given 180 days to get a long-term solution submitted.
“We’re not going to be satisfied with this ‘short-term, band-aid’ solution,” Presley said. “We will continue until we reach a long-term solution, which I believe is linking to Franklin County, Alabama as a source.”
If the issue is not resolved and Northeast Itawamba is unable to reach MSDH capacity compliance, they are to inform the PSC as to why it was unable to correct their capacity issues, what steps are being taken to reach MSDH compliance, and provide the PSC with a time line for achieving said capacity compliance.
Presley’s office may also initiate receivership proceedings if it determines the local water association is unwilling to adequately service its customers. In that case, a court-appointed entity would run the association until the issue is resolved.
Northeast Itawamba Water Association currently services roughly 1,500 customers via the Ridge and Salem Systems.