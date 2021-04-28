As COVID numbers begin to decline and people begin to settle back into life as it was pre-pandemic, a new problem has emerged that most didn’t see coming.
Businesses across the nation are struggling to find employees. After navigating closings, quarantines, and then pivoting to curbside and online only sales plans, businesses are now closing their doors because they can’t find anyone willing to man the register.
According to the most recent monthly Labor Market Data published by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, while the seasonally adjusted number of nonfarm jobs in Mississippi increased by 3,400 over the month, numbers were still down by 33,800 over the year. Seasonally adjusted data takes into account seasonal influences such as holidays, weather influences, and the start and end of the school year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment numbers saw an increase of 5,500 from February, but are still down 34,100 from this time last year.
With most of the population now eligible for vaccination, employers have hit the ground running to make plans for their transition back to full power. Which means that many jobs that were put on hold during the height of the pandemic are once again positions that need to be filled. In many cases, employers are having to create new positions to meet the sudden demand of customers who are wasting no time getting back into stores and restaurants now that occupancy and mask restrictions have been lifted.
“We’ve managed to retain about 80% of the original crew that we started with in 2019,” Jason Beachum, owner/operator of local hot spot Guy’s Place on the Water told the Times. “We’re hiring for new positions because our staff is getting stretched thin now that people are getting back out.”
Beachum explained what he believes has been the key to keeping turnover to a minimum.
“We pay well,” Beachum said. “Our servers get paid over minimum wage plus they keep 100 percent of their tips. They’re full time so they know even if they have a slow night on tips, they’ll still have a full check to look forward to.”
Beachum added that one of the biggest challenges he's facing right now is a shortage on supplies.
"Restaurants are slammed now that everything is reopening," said Beachum. "We're having a terrible time getting consistent, reliable shipments, and we're having to scramble to find other sources."
On the opposite side of town, Sonic Drive-In is also struggling to stay fully staffed.
Melissa Dunn has been the general manager at Sonic’s Fulton location for eight years now. She started out as a carhop twenty years ago and worked her way up the ladder. Dunn told the Times that in twenty years, she’s never seen a situation as bad as this.
Dunn said that after the most recent round of stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment extension, she had employees stop showing up to work and now they aren’t even showing up to apply.
“We used to have stacks of applications. It started before the coronavirus hit, but it’s gotten worse since,” Dunn told the Times.
Dunn said that potential employees are looking at pay, but also at the work environment and the flexibility of their hours.
“We work with people on their hours,” said Dunn. “We try to keep a good atmosphere where people enjoy coming to work.”
Paul Dorn, Director of Operations at Sonic Drive-In, added that this isn’t just a local problem, but something they’re seeing in all areas. Dorn also said that it isn’t just entry level employees that are scarce, but all levels including management positions.
Dunn and Dorn say that they have increased the starting pay even for those with no experience to $5 per hour. Dunn added that carhops make approximately $50-$100 in tips per shift.
On top of competing with stimulus and unemployment checks, Dunn says they’re also competing with new businesses such as Jack’s and, pretty soon, Taco Bell for employees.
Itawamba County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent for March, 1.2 percentage points lower than Mississippi’s 6.3 percent. Only seven counties in Mississippi ranked better.
Tishomingo County to the north also had a 5.1 percent unemployment rate, while Monroe County to the south sat at 6.1 percent.
Itawamba County Development Council Director Vaunita Martin told the Times that a total of eight new businesses have opened in Itawamba County since just before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another issue employers are facing is the loss of the labor force. On top of competition from new employers, Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted labor force has dropped by over 15,000 since March of 2020. Itawamba County’s labor force consisted of 10,360 potential employees in March 2021, which is 90 less than in February and 230 less than in March of 2020.
According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the civilian labor force is the sum of all people who are employed or looking for work. In order to be considered employed one must meet one or more of the follow criteria:
- They worked at least 1 hour as a paid employee.
- They worked at least 1 hour in their own business, profession, trade, or farm.
- They were temporarily absent from their job, business, or farm, whether or not they were paid for the time off.
- They worked without pay for a minimum of 15 hours in a business or farm owned by a member of their family.
Programs that involve volunteer work, unpaid internships, jury duty, unpaid training, National Guard or Reserve duty, or helping someone around their house do not count as employment.
Those who are considered unemployed met one or more the following criteria:
- They were not employed during the survey reference week.
- They were available for work during the survey reference week, except for temporary illness.
- They made at least one specific, active effort to find a job during the 4-week period ending with the survey reference week or they were temporarily laid off and expecting to be recalled to their job.
The most recent census shows that Mississippi has lost close to 6,000 residents in the last decade despite the fact that the South as a whole showed the most growth overall nationwide.
In March, Mississippi had 24,947 initial unemployment insurance claims and 128,098 continued claims which paid out a total of $13,513,759. Compared to February which had 39,614 initial claims and 136,429 continued paying out $12,298,864. In March 2020 there were 60,097 initial claims and 55,357 continued claims.
Dorn told The Times he isn’t sure what the next step will be if they don’t start filling positions.