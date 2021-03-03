David Carl Harris
Mantachie- David Carl Harris, 65, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. David was born December 31, 1955 to Willie Aubrey and Laura Mae Mann Harris.
David grew up in Saltillo and in 1973; graduated from Saltillo High School. He obtained his Bachelor’s of Art in 1977 and in 1986 he earned his Master’s in Secondary Mathematics Education from Mississippi State University.
He began his teaching career in Wynne, Arkansas teaching Math. He then taught for 35 years at Hamilton High School in Alabama teaching various mathematics courses. After retiring in 2016, he worked for Tupelo Public Schools until 2019.
He also owned a commercial cleaning business where he served many restaurants and businesses in the surrounding area.
David valued hard work and had a fierce determination to provide for his family. He pursued various passions from cooking at restaurants, owning his own restaurant and business, and his teaching career.
He was a faithful member of Hebron United Methodist Church where he was a worship leader and Sunday school teacher for many years.
On February 20, 1981 he married the former, Judy Riley. He dearly loved his family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He leaves behind his wife, Judy Harris; two daughters, Rebecca Leigh Carey and her husband, Ryan of Collierville, Tennessee and Bethanie Shea Harris of Mantachie; one grandson, Isaiah Matthew Carey. David is also survived by his mother, Laura Mae Harris of Saltillo; one sister, Barbara Hurt and her husband, Danny of Saltillo and Cecil Harris and his wife Jencie of Hatley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Harris.
Private graveside services celebrating David’s life were held February 25, 2021, at Friendship Cemetery in Peppertown with Rev. Joe Coggins and Rev. Tim Green officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers were Chad Hopkins, Scott Hurt, Brad Mann, Josh Ross, Tyrone Sanders, and Larry Wade.
Honorary pallbearers were Hebron United Methodists Church Adult Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, 257 CR 1351Б Saltillo, MS 38866 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jerry “Chick” Franks
HOBE SOUND, FL / FULTON – Jerry D. Franks was born May 6, 1952, to C. O. Franks and Ernie Cockrell Franks in Tupelo, Mississippi. He passed suddenly from this life on February 16, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, Florida. Jerry grew up in Fulton, Mississippi, graduating from Itawamba AHS with the Class of 1970. He furthered his education at Itawamba Junior College and graduated from Mississippi State University with a BS in Civil Engineering.
His occupation as a Civil Engineer began with the MDOT and took him to various places enabling him to make marks on the world for generations to come. Special projects include the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway, Fulton, Mississippi, the national award winning Natchez Trace Arches, Nashville, Tennessee, the Roosevelt Bridge, Stuart, Florida, Paradise Island Bridge, Nassau Bahamas and numerous bridges and high speed railways in China. Colleagues described him as a legend gifted in dealing with people from bridge laborers to colleagues to Prime Ministers. He retired in 2017.
Though he traveled far, he never lost his Itawamba roots. Jerry treasured good times with family and friends. He loved family gatherings and cooking his downhome style breakfasts. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He was a talented musician and sports enthusiast. He will be remembered as a gifted story/joke teller and for his signature sayings and greetings and contagious laugh. Jerry was affectionately referred to as Chick or “the King” by family and friends, but his most treasured name was BoomPa to grandsons, Zack and Nick, his pride and joy. He was dedicated to making life the best he could for his family. He looked forward to his daily chats with “Mol”, always his baby girl. They enjoyed a special daddy/daughter relationship, always there for each other. He and his high school sweetheart, Mary, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July, 2021.
Jerry is survived by his wife Mary Montgomery Franks of Hobe Sound, Florida, his daughter Molly Poerio (Jimmy) and grandsons, Zackary and Nickolas Poerio of Palm City, Florida and his brother, Bob Franks of Mantachie, Mississippi. Brothers-in-Law Larry (Delois) Montgomery of Fulton, Mississippi and Don Orton of Jacksonville, Alabama and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, P.W. and Erna Prestage Montgomery and sister-in-law Shirley Orton.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be celebrated in his hometown later in March, 2021.
Condolences may be shared with the Franks family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Beulah Davis
FULTON – Beulah Kate Smith Davis, 97 passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Beulah was born in Itawamba County on December 30, 1923, to Beverly “Bulo” Smith and Omie Belle Reich Smith.
Beulah graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1942. She was married for 53 years to Doyle Davis. She worked as a bookkeeper for Doyle Davis & Sons until her retirement in 1985. She managed U-Lock-It Storage for 18 years. She enjoyed over 40 years as a member of the South Fulton Homemaker’s Club and was an active member of the Fulton Church of Christ since 1945.
Services were held Sunday, February 28, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Cody Hardin officiating. Burial was in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Mickey Davis of McKinney, Texas, and Richard Davis (Maggie) of Fulton; one daughter, Katy Hardin (Eddie) of Fulton; one daughter-in-law, Susan Davis of Fulton; ten grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834; or to Maywood Christian Camp, c/o Hamilton Church of Christ, 2376 Military Street South, Hamilton, AL 35570.
Condolences may be shared with the Davis family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Edna Franks
MANTACHIE – Edna Ruth Hamm Franks, 79, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1941 to the late Paul Hamm and the late Mamie Ruth Crouch Harris. She was a member of Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She operated Trophy World and Franks Automotive along side her husband Carlton. She helped run Byhalia Raceway and also helped run Fulton Dragway with her family. She was the backbone of her family.
Private family services were held March 2, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial was in Fawn Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Mike (Sharon) Franks; grandsons: Mikey (Aimee) Franks and Cayden Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Lorelai Fowler all of Fulton; brothers: Billy Harris, James Lamar Harris; and sister, Linda Kay Gober.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carlton Franks, sisters: Pauline Hutcheson, Mamie Sue Thompson; step-father who raised her, Hezzie James Harris.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com