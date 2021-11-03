For their extra activity in October the Dixie Red Hatters toured Crossroads Ranch. The ranch is scheduled to open for residents in November. What looks like a luxury resort nestled in the hills of Itawamba County just north of Fulton will actually be home to high functioning special needs adults. The ranch currently has housing for ten adult males. They have openings for two more residents with 8 of the cottages being filled already. At present they are only accepting male residents, but plans are to begin construction of cottages for female residents next year.
Crossroads Ranch is the vision of Renae Bennett, whose son suffered a traumatic brain injury from a motorcycle accident when he was a Junior in high school. She is quick to tell visitors that she is merely the instrument God has worked through to achieve this monumental project.
“The vision for Crossroads was mine, but God is who has made it possible. He has opened doors and provided things I could have never done on my own,” Renae said. “So many people in this community and elsewhere have been so generous to provide labor, materials, and funds to bring this dream into a reality.”
The father of one of the men who will live at Crossroads happened to be there the day we toured and shared with us his story. We looked at several places, but none of them were where we wanted him to be. One day my wife handed me an article about Crossroads. I had been disappointed so many times, I had no interest in checking it out; but I told her to go look at it if she wanted to. She came home saying that I had to go see it. We decided it is what we’ve been looking for. Our son calls Renae “Mamma Renae” and begs to come up here every day. He has friends here that he looks forward to seeing and interacting with.”
The man went on to say that he and his wife have sold their house in Nettleton and have recently moved near the ranch to be close to their son when he moves in.
In addition to the beautiful cottages where the residents will live in private quarters, there is a lodge where residents will take classes, utilize exercise equipment, share meals, and play video games or pool. Residents will make pottery, paint, do woodworking in the Skills Depot across the highway. That part of the property also has a greenhouse scheduled to be operable in the future and a prayer garden with nature trails.
I urge anyone who has not been to Crossroads to go visit. Itawamba County is so blessed to have such a beautiful facility to serve the people in our country and surrounding areas. It is truly a miracle in brick and mortar.
At the October Meeting, Queen Connie Carter told us about an event coming up in June with the Booneville Chapter. It will be an Hawaiian Beach Party. Our favorite band, Travis Wammach and The Snakeman Band will perform. There’s another event in Bessemer, AL, in March. More will be said about those closer to time. Our Christmas party is November 9 at the Country Gentleman at 5:30. Bring a $10 gift to exchange.
The swap meet that has been rescheduled numerous times has been scrapped. The hat making craft day is still on for November 11. Bring glue guns, head forms, extension cords, decorations for the hats. In other business, we voted to open up places for meetings to areas outside of Itawamba County. This will give us more choices of restaurants.
The November meeting date has been moved up to November 18 due to Thanksgiving holidays. We will have lunch at The Merc at 11:00. Until then, live, love, laugh.