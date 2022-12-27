Officers from around the state attend active shooter training at ICC

FULTON — Representatives from Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) were at Itawamba Community College earlier this month to provide in- and out-of-state law enforcement officers with active shooter training.
FLETC is a top provider of law enforcement training with four sites in the U.S. The instructors visiting the community college’s Fulton campus were from their Georgia site.
“This is something I wanted to bring in since I was first hired,” ICC Campus Police Chief Jason Dickinson said of getting the training organization used by most federal law enforcement agencies and police departments on the Fulton campus. It isn’t often they’re in Mississippi to provide training, the chief said.
“It takes a lot of work to get these guys here. You don’t just pick up the phone,” Dickinson said.
Nineteen officers signed up for the limited training slots.
Dickinson, a FLETC grad himself with nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, said it’s important for officers to be trained the same way.
“We have other agencies that are here training because all officers will respond,” he said. “All surrounding agencies will respond and this way; they’re on the same page and they do the same tactics, same drills when they come in to stop the active threat.”
Coy Skinner, a senior instructor with the enforcement operations branch at the Glynco, Ga. center, said they teach a single officer response to an active event to federal, state and local law enforcement officers.
“What we do know is the only thing to prevent the loss of life is immediate armed intervention by law enforcement. Too often law enforcement will stage outside while the violence is occurring inside,” Skinner said.
Their training involves helping officers identify indicators to find and end the threat.
Skinner called the week’s exercises a “complete success”.
“One thing that happens during the week is that it becomes very eye-opening for many agencies and students who attend the training mainly because they have never been taught the single officer response to an active event,” Skinner said, adding that most training involves a multiple officer response.
The problem, he said, is that the officer already on the scene has to wait for fellow officers to arrive before entering the building. Those minutes can translate into lives lost.
“As I said earlier, immediate armed intervention is the only thing that saves lives,” Skinner said.
Students from ICC’s film club and theater production took part as role players. Nina Strother, director of marketing and community engagement at ICC and other members of the department, were on hand filming parts of the training for a student training film planned for 2023.
While the FLETC training is for law enforcement, lead instructor David Udulutch said that educating civilians on what to do in life threatening situations is important as well.
Thursday there was a test run with hostages and victims at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center. Friday was a day-long final test in the Natural Science building.
“It’s been a long week,” Dickinson said. “The guys have worked very hard doing this. It’s a very stressful course to go through. They’ve learned a lot going through here.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.