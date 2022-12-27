Officers from around the state attend active shooter training at ICC

ICC Campus Police Officer Will Nabors practices “sweeping” a room during a recent active shooter training session at the community college's Fulton campus. Officers from across the state took part in the training program.

 ICC I Courtesy

FULTON — Representatives from Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) were at Itawamba Community College earlier this month to provide in- and out-of-state law enforcement officers with active shooter training.

