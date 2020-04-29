Itawamba County officials are warning local businesses and banks to be on the lookout for potentially counterfeit checks.
Three fraudulent checks were cashed on Itawamba County’s account at two businesses in late March, Itawamba County officials told The Times.
During the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors’ April 21 meeting, Chancery Clerk Michelle Clouse told supervisors the checks looked very similar in both color, font, and signature to the county’s official checks.
“We are fortunate that we caught this almost immediately,” she said.
The checks were cashed at Evergreen Grocery and an unnamed liquor store in Nettleton. The amounts ranged from $300 to $500.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told The Times these kinds of counterfeit checks typically originate from out-of-state.
“Most of the time these are people from out-of-state who come in and find someone local who is willing to attempt to cash the check in exchange for a cut from it,” Dickinson said. “We believe this is the case here, and we have some good leads.”
Dickinson said businesses need to be diligent in checking the identification of people wanting to cash checks. He suggested calling either the business or office listed on the check to verify it is a legitimate transaction.