The Town of Tremont
The Town of Tremont’s city officials were sworn into office on June 30 at Tremont’s Tammy Wynette Legacy Center.
Mayor Robert Don Whitehead along with five board members took their oath of office vowing to oversee the town’s business for next four years. LeeAnn Granger, Anthony Luprete, Cindy Rhoades, Claire Northington and Greg Davis will serve on the town’s board and work alongside Whitehead. Chief of Police Josh Hill also took the oath for his position. Judge Harold Holcomb presided over the swearing in ceremony.
“Tremont has always meant a lot to me,” Holcomb told the crowd in attendance. “The people of this town are good, friendly and are willing to help in every way when there is a need. My grandchildren attended school here. They work very hard with the kids that attend. That is something to be proud of.”
Following the official swearing in Mayor Whitehead told the guests some of the accomplishments the board had made in the previous four years.
“We hired a policeman. Our town owns its own water system now,” Whitehead said. “We are not filthy rich, but we have plenty of money to pay our bills.”
Whitehead continued by saying the town has currently applied for ten grants.
“This board will bring new ideas to the table,” he touted. “We have set a precedence. If we are going to be a town, we are going to operate like a town. We are here to work for the people of Tremont.”
The City of Fulton
There was standing room only in the City of Fulton board room for the swearing in of city officials on July 1.
Emily Quinn, the city’s newly elected mayor was the first to stand before Circuit Judge Michael P. “Chip” Mills and solemnly swear to exercise the duties of her office. Following Quinn was Ward I Alderwoman, Daisy Stone; Ward II Alderman, Richard Comer; Ward III Alderman, Russ Ramey; Ward IV Alderman, Corey Moore. Last to take the oath was Alderman at Large, Brad Chatham. Chatham is the only member of the board who served on the previous board.
Judge Mills who had previously served as the city’s attorney spoke briefly prior to the ceremony.
“Fulton has always been a great place to live, to work and to raise a family. This represents a new day for the city with a new board. Your job will not be easy,” Mills continued speaking directly to the board. “But if your heart is in the right place, democracy will prevail.You are on the frontline of democracy.”
Mills also thanked former Alderman Hayward Wilson for his longtime service to the city.
Town of Mantachie
“It’s hard to believe it’s been four years since we took this oath,” Mayor Matt Fennell said in his opening remarks at the swearing in of Mantachie’s officials.
Fennell began his second term as mayor at the July 1 swearing in ceremony. Judge Mills administered the oaths of office for Mantachie officials during the evening ceremony.
Serving on the town’s board are Alderman at Large, David “ET” Turner; Ward I Alderwoman, Amanda Bridges; Ward II Alderman, Brett Moore; Ward III Alderman, Wayne Guin and Alderman Ward IV, Wilton Cooper. Moore is the only newly elected official for Mantachie.
Fennell told the crowd gathered in Mantachie’s Town Hall the board and town had much to be proud of.
“The sewer project is not a fancy thing, but we are very pleased. The $2 million investment doubled our capacity and repaired our lift station and did not cost the town a dime,” he said.
Fennell mentioned a host of officials and groups that helped the small-town secure grants and monies to bring the project to fruition.
Lastly, he thanked the local business owner.
“Last month we had our largest sales tax month ever,” he said. “I can’t say enough about our business community.”
Each of the swearing in ceremonies were followed with receptions honoring their new board and guests.