The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs took to the road again with a non-divisional matchup at Wheeler on Jan. 9 and a divisional contest at Kossuth on Jan. 13.
(G) Mantachie 61, Wheeler 39
The Lady Mustangs started the week making quick work of the Wheeler Lady Eagles by taking a 22-7 lead after the first period and never looking back en route to a 61-39 win. The Lady Mustangs quick start can largely be credited to the scoring of seniors Darby Pitts’ eight points and Abby Patterson’s five points in the first. The hot handed Lady Mustangs cooled down somewhat in the second period and took a 32-16 lead going into the half. The Lady Mustangs extended their lead to 51-30 after three periods as Pitts continued to terrorize Wheeler, this time from behind the arc, connecting on all three of her attempts to lead the Lady Mustangs with nine points in the quarter. Pitts finished the night hitting four out of five three-pointers. The Lady Mustangs were lead in scoring by Pitts with 26 points, Patterson had 13, and junior Audrey Shell finished with 12.
(B) Wheeler 79, Mantachie 60
The nightcap at Wheeler started out promising for the Mustangs, as they found themselves leading 17 to 16 after the first period of play following a flurry of three-pointers by Josh Veal, Bryson Ford, and Jaycob Hawkes. The second period was not as kind to the Mustangs as the Wheeler Eagles were able to capitalize on solid shooting of their own to take a 42-24 advantage into the halftime break. The Mustangs improved on their offensive production in the second half but could not make up for the second period as they were matched in each of the final two frames by the Eagles on their way to a 79-60 loss. The Mustangs were led in scoring by seniors Hawkes (19 points) and Josh Veal (13 points).
(G) Kossuth 60, Mantachie 27
On Friday night, the road trip continued further north to Alcorn County with a divisional matchup at Kossuth. The Lady Mustangs were not as successful in this contest, as they were unable to overcome the sharp shooting Kossuth Lady Aggies. Kossuth jumped to a 22-7 advantage over the Lady Mustangs with six of 11 shooting from inside the arc and a perfect seven for seven from the free throw line. The Lady Aggies connected on 15 of their 25 free throw attempts; whereas, the Lady Mustangs were good on six of nine. The Lady Mustangs were never able to close the gap with the Lady Aggies and were defeated 60-27. The Lady Mustangs were led in scoring by Darby Pitts with 18 points.
(B) Kossuth 57, Mantachie 40
The Mustangs held the same fate as the Lady Mustangs at Kossuth as they fell behind early and were not able to make up the difference as the game proceeded. After one period, the Aggies led the Mustangs 20-10 and took a 33-21 lead into halftime. During the second half, the Aggies continued to pull away to earn a 57-40 victory. Jaycob Hawkes led the Mustangs with 15 points.
Up Next: The Mustangs (3-17, 0-2) and Lady Mustangs (10-10, 1-1) return to action Jan. 17, hosting Saltillo at The Corral. On Friday night, the Mustangs will remain at home with a divisional matchup versus Alcorn Central.
