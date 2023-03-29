Folks this is my moms account of the Tupelo Tornado. The fifth deadliest in history. Google Tupelo Gainesville Alabama tornado. Mom made us promise to never forget this horrible time in their lives. This month is the anniversary of the Tupelo tornado of April 5, 1936. My mom survived this one. This is her story, as I remember her and granny and paw paw telling it thru the years.
It was on a Sunday and the weather was unusually hot. Stuffy hot, they said. Paw paw Will had mom, and her sister Geneva, home with him. Mom was only eight years old. Granny was staying down the road about a mile away. She was helping the family of someone that had died. Don’t remember who.
It was just getting dark. Will said you could hear the rolling thunder back toward Tupelo. It got louder and louder. He went to the back door, to look toward the clouds to check the weather. Mom and Geneva were in the living room. He said the clouds were really hanging dark and low. The wind was getting higher and higher. Then he saw something hanging down real low in the clouds. When the lightning flashed, he knew it was a funnel. He screamed for the kids to get under the bed, and as he took a step or two it hit.
He said their old pie safe, that sat in the kitchen, was blown into his arms and he struggled to push it away, so he could get to the girls. Now my grandpa was a big man, strong as a bull, but he said he couldn't push that pie safe off of him. He said he hollered out to GOD, You gonna have to help me? Just then the pie safe flew off him, and the old house just exploded. Mom and Geneva were blown over the wall and into the front yard. And in the darkness couldn't see each other, or anything else.
Mom said she remembered she couldn't get her breath, just couldn't breath. And the hail was hurting her body, hailing like crazy. Said it seemed like forever before she could breathe again. And when she did she was screaming for Paw. She said she never forgot the feeling of the darkness, just no way to see. Paw Will didn't remember how he got out of the house. Just was in the yard and heard his girls screaming above the storm. He somehow found an old quilt and with the light from the lightning was able to see mom and Geneva. He wrapped them up in the quilt and put one under each arm to protect them from the hailstones. He finally was able to put them under the floor of the old porch to get out of the hail.
Mom said she would never forget the feeling of his big strong arms holding her and Geneva. But she was still having trouble getting her breath, and he kept covering her back up with that old quilt. After the storm let up some, he picked them up and started down the road to his parents' house. His Dad, Mark Turner and Mama Una Walton Turner live about a quarter of a mile away. He said you couldn't see anything, just pitch black. Of course, they had no light and junk was everywhere, tin, lumber, trees, just littered the ground. But by feeling along they finally saw a light at his parents' house, and they made it there.
Their old log home had some roof torn off, and it had flooded, they drilled holes in the floor to let the water out! After a while of rejoicing and praising the Lord that they were all OK, He gave the girls to his mom and dad. Mom said she remembered mama UNA praying the sweetest prayer thanking Jesus for watching over them. Mom said mama Una prayed the rest of the night and she couldn't sleep good for all that praying. Paw Will borrowed a lantern and went to check on granny from down the road. Of course, he was walking.
Granny left where she was and headed home to check on her family. She met someone in the road who told her not to go home, cause she didn't have nothing left. She couldn't stand the thought of that and was crying her eyes out. As she got further up the road still crying, she said she could make out the light from the lantern and saw the shape of a big man holding it. She screamed WILL is that you? And they hugged and he told her the girls were fine. But the house was gone and everything in it. She said, Will Turner, somebody just told me everything I had was gone, but they was wrong, cause if I got you and my kids then I got all I need. That other stuff can be replaced but not my family. And everything else was gone.
Paw said when it got light enough to see, he found his old mule and milk cow eating corn in the barn lot. They were skinned, and scraped all over, but would survive. And in his words weren't a chicken in SHILOH, they had blown away in the storm. The lady who lived next door had two little girls younger than mom. They had been found by someone in the night. The girls were severely injured, had to be taken to Tupelo, and sent on to Memphis by army ambulance.
That morning Will and two other men were searching the ruble of their house for the woman. After searching through all the debris they couldn't find her. Something told Paw Will to look up the chimney! He did and discovered her body, pulled up into the chimney. The other men got scared and left Will alone to retrieve her body. He did, and that's about the only thing I ever remember him crying about. He wouldn't talk about that, just couldn't forget that horrible ordeal.
Mom and her family were truly blessed because this happened about the length of a football field away. And they had survived with just minor injuries. Yes, they lost a home. The RED Cross later helped them rebuild their home, but like granny said, they still had each other and that was enough. This is a picture of old tin still in the woods on our hill from the storm. And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.