On Thompson Hill

By J.D. THOMPSON

Special to The Times

 By HARVEY PARSON

Folks this is my moms account of the Tupelo Tornado. The fifth deadliest in history. Google Tupelo Gainesville Alabama tornado. Mom made us promise to never forget this horrible time in their lives. This month is the anniversary of the Tupelo tornado of April 5, 1936. My mom survived this one. This is her story, as I remember her and granny and paw paw telling it thru the years.

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

