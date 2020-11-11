Friends, November 11 is Veterans Day.
Veterans Day honors all those that served the United States in all branches both in peace and in war. This day was set aside so that we might again say thanks to those around us who serve and most of these soldiers are a quiet bunch. They really don’t stand out in a crowd. They don’t really think they did anything special! They just did what they called their job. I know some who did an incredible job.
Those people, to me, are our true heroes. They really don’t like the term Heroes, and they will be quick to tell you they’re not the heroes! They will remind you that the real heroes didn’t come back alive. They left home and country and went to foreign lands to fight for our freedom! And try to remember they were just young men- barely twenty if that. They shed blood on places you and I will never see. And they came home not as heroes, but as soldiers! They went on with their lives.
That old guy that worked at the tire store who had a limp, was shot thru both legs with machine gun fire while storming the beach at Normandy, you never knew that. That old man that you sat by in church had been all over Africa in a tank, but you never knew that. That guy that built houses down the road, spent nine days in a foxhole, the only one alive, he played dead under their bodies while surrounded by the enemy. Ate their food and drank water from their canteens at night till he could escape back to our front lines. But you never knew that! And that young guy you see in a wheelchair, getting out of his van, he ran over a IED and lost both legs in Afghanistan. But you didn’t know that! And when you see that other young man slowly limping in the parking lot trying to get into the grocery store, don’t blow the horn cause you’re in a hurry. He walks slow because he carried three of his wounded buddies to the helicopter before he would get in, all while he was wounded in the back in Iraq. He’s got some medals to prove it, but you wouldn’t know that! And that guy you see wearing a Vietnam vets hat that you see around town, yes he limps a little too. He still has nightmares about stuff he saw in Vietnam! And yes he’s got a couple of Purple Hearts at home in a drawer to prove it, but you wouldn’t know that!
And that’s the way most of them want it, They don’t want to draw attention to themselves. But if you get a chance Veteran Day or any day, tell them thanks! They are our true living heroes! And when you shake their hands remember that’s as close as you and I will ever get to a hero. Thank God for them!
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.