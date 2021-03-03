Friends it’s supposed to be winter. Bundle up the little ones. David Cates and John Barry are probably going to stay close to the heater today.
They were out the other day when it was warmer down at Lance Bean’s place. I was looking for stuff to trade. Looting and pillaging, I call it. They were out in the edge of the woods when David found a well.
David said, “John that thing looks deep. Find something we can chuck down in there and see.”
John Barry found a concrete block with an old chain on it and said, “This will work.” He chucked it down in the well.
They were standing there looking in the well when all heck broke loose around them. Leaves, dust and dirt flying up in the air. And from out of the woods, something flew between them and jumped in the well.
David said, “JB, what the heck was that?”
John Barry said, “I don’t know. Didn’t see much of it. Looked like a goat.”
They were still trying to figure it out when Lance came up and said, “Y’all seen my goat?”
David said, “We don’t know what we seen, but something come running out of that thicket. Like to run over us. Jumped into the well. Had some white on it.”
John Barry said,” No, it was black.” And Lance said, “Boys, don’t worry about it. It wasn’t my goat anyway. Mine had a concrete block and a chain on it.
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.