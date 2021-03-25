A search warrant executed Monday, March 22, for a home on John Rankin Highway led to the arrest of one man on felony drug charges.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department along with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested Errick Wayne Lynch, 45, at 10525 John Rankin Highway. Lynch was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. He was out on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) at the time of his arrest.
According to a press release from the office of Sheriff Chris Dickinson, Lynch had his initial appearance before Judge Harold Holcomb. Bond was set at $50,000.