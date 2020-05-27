From the backseat of the car, where she’s chained up for her own safety and our own sanity, my four-year-old daughter, Arlie Dot, pipes up.
“I’m a little bit sick,” she tells me. “I’m going to throw up.”
We’re approximately two minutes from our house, winding through the neighborhood at neighborhood-winding speeds. We’re close enough that if a giant monster – say a Godzilla or a Gamera or a Gabara– were to put a foot down atop my car, their toenail would scratch the paint off our front door. Close enough, a superhero without the ability of flight but maybe instead the power to just, like, jump moderately far could leap from the roof of my Yaris and land atop our carport.
Close enough, in other words, that if Arlie Dot Armour really is sick, she can just stifle that fountain of vomit until we roll into the driveway. But that’s the thing. There’s a good chance she’s not sick at all.
Some time back before the world was nothing but sickness and economic disaster and people somehow conflating their desire to get haircuts with constitutional violations, I would take Arlie Dot Armour to her daycare a few times a week. It’s a quick drive. Not as short as from my car to my driveway in the scenario described at the beginning of this thing, but not far off. But it’s a drive Arlie Dot Armour usually feels requires an entire bug-out bag worth of supplies. As I attempt to shuffle her through the door to my car approximately two minutes before she’s supposed to be dropped off, my daughter will insist she cannot make the leisurely car ride to daycare without a cup full of the cereal she refused to eat just 30 minutes before, or some toy buried beneath a thousand other toys or a cup full of juice, milk or, when she’s feeling adult, coffee.
“I’m so thirsty,” she’ll insist, and “I haven’t had anything to drink in hours” which is a statement that’s been true approximately zero times during her life. That girl is always drinking something. Coincidentally, I am too. I wonder if those two things are related?
And in my effort to discourage argument and just, for the love of Pete, get my daughter out the dang door, I’ll always relent. Always pour some marshmallowless Lucky Charms into a small plastic bowl or grab a random toy from the middle of pile or pour some milk or apple juice in one of those purportedly spill-proof cups before physically shoving the toddler I helped create for reasons even I can’t explain out the dagburn door.
And Arlie Dot Armour, to disprove my incredulity about the severity of her hunger or thirst, will horse down that cereal and quaff that milk or juice just as quickly as she can. She has to, because the trip to her daycare doesn’t give her much time, and Lord knows she doesn’t want me to pull into that parking lot only to discover she hadn’t finished eating that cereal or drinking that milk or juice she so desperately needed. That might convince me she doesn’t, in fact, require those things during our three-minute sojourn.
So, she’ll shovel that cereal into her tiny mouth and pour that liquid down her tiny gullet just as fast as her tiny hands will let her. Normally, the speed with which she eats this food and the amount of food she’s eating and drinking doesn’t have much of an impact on her beyond forming a “See, Daddy, I told you so” grin when I open the door to unchain and unleash her.
But on one occasion, it did. And on this one occasion, my daughter’s choice of juice that morning was grape, and when that juice came back up just seconds after she declared “I feel a little bit sick,” it was as if she were spewing blood from her mouth.
“What is this?” she asked me, her face and clothes and her car seat and a good portion of my car seat, too, covered in the grape juice that had so recently and so briefly visited her tiny stomach. And I’ll admit, my response was probably less than diplomatic, was not at all the supportive and fatherly sentiment it most likely should have been. Instead, it was a prolonged expression of profane confusion, a drawn out announcement of obscene frustration at my daughter’s inability to either make the short ride from our home to her daycare without a king’s feast and, having been given it, her ineptitude at the simple task of keeping said banquet on the inside of her body.
So, I took her home. We made the short drive from the daycare back to our house, where she was cleaned and re-clothed and fussed at and fussed upon in relatively equal amounts. And, I suppose, she must have decided she liked all the attention she received because every subsequent car trip has been prefaced with a declaration of illness.
“Daddy, I’m feeling just a little sick,” she’ll tell me as we head to the car, and “Daddy, I’m going to throw up, but just a little throw up,” she’ll say as I’m strapping her into her car seat, and “Daddy, your driving is making me a little sick” after the first two or three minutes of riding.
When we inevitably arrive at our destination and I’ll invariably remove her from her car seat, she’ll grab her knees and get semi-parallel to the concrete and fake gag and pretend hork and in general make a big production of nothing at all. We’ll tell her that she’s fine. To stop all that hacking up nothing before she accidentally hacks up something. She usually does.
Stops, that is. Not hacks up. Because she’s full of something, but not what she claims.