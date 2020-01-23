Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford has confirmed the name of an Itawamba woman who died in a Wednesday night house fire on State Line Road, southeast of Tremont.
Sandy Hutson, age unknown, died in the fire after 7 p.m. Her husband, 76-year-old Wendell Hutson was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center and later transported to The Med in Memphis. As of Thursday morning, his condition is unknown.
A call reporting the fire came into the Itawamba County 911 dispatcher at 7:38 p.m. from the Hutson’s neighbor. Five volunteer fire departments responded to the call. According to Itawamba County law enforcement officials, Sandy Hutson’s body was recovered around 9:30 p.m.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his officers were first to arrive on the scene and the home was fully engulfed in flames. Homeowners in the area reported hearing an explosion that shook their homes.
Chief Investigator Jason Dickinson told The Times the Hutson’s home was “completely leveled.”
Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan and the State Fire Marshall were on the scene Thursday morning to investigate the cause of the fire. According to Homan, this is standard procedure when there is a fatality in a house fire.