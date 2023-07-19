A daily devotional I read this week has lingered in my mind. The author wrote about her feelings concerning how upsetting it is because her name is so often pronounced incorrectly. The day she was writing, she said her name had been pronounced incorrectly nine times that day. She was honest and to the point. She feels she needs to find a way to deal with that annoying problem.
The writer’s name is far more unique than mine and yet I can identify with her because my name is often mis-pronounced. I think it is the spelling of my name that causes the problems.
I have known some with the same name as I have, but I’ve never known anyone who spells it the way mine is spelled. Usually those who have the same name as me spell it “Levelle.” Mine is spelled totally differently. I think it is the upper-case “V” that causes the problem when it comes to pronouncing it correctly.
Life could have been far simpler for me if my name had been what Mom first picked out: Anna Susan. Anna, after Ma Hughes and Susan, after my grandmother Kennedy. It was my dad that said he did not want me to have a namesake. I should have my own name, he said, not one that belonged to someone else. I have thought many times how simple life would have been had my mom won that discussion. I would have most likely been called “Ann” or “Sue,” or possibly “Anna Susan” (Mom didn’t like nicknames).
Alas, it was not to be. Therefore, I have been called everything from Lou-vale to Lavaughn, and everything in between, some forms worse than others.
There is one occasion that stands out in my mind about my name. When I worked with special needs children in the school system, I was invited to an awards dinner in Birmingham. There were people there from all over the state and Scott Richards, now retired from Channel 6 in Birmingham, was the emcee. I saw him coming towards me and I couldn’t imagine why. He leaned over to me and said, “I don’t want to embarrass you and I don’t want to embarrass me when I introduce you. How do you pronounce your name?”
I told him and thanked him for asking. He was most gracious. He said he thought it might be pronounced LaValley. I’ll admit, I’m glad he asked.
When Mom and Dad came to an agreement that she would pick one name for me and he the other, she remembered a friend from her childhood whose name was Levelle. Mom loved the name so that was her choice. Dad was fine with it except he wanted to spell it differently: LaVale. Dad selected “Betty” for my first name. Being called by my middle name has presented its own brand of problems. On most legal documents, especially where the military is concerned, we are known by our first name, middle initial. Oh, the headaches that has caused, but that’s a story for another time.
While there are a few headaches associated with my name, it doesn’t upset me when it is pronounced incorrectly (although I will admit I’m glad Scott Richards did not introduce me as LaValley). It never occurs to me to feel downtrodden or mad when my name is mispronounced. There are several names I mispronounce, especially the unique way names are spelled now.
My advice to the writer of devotions who finds the way people pronounce her name hard to deal with is, get over it. The world will not tilt sideways and the moon won’t crash into a mountain; neither will the rivers run dry if our name is not said the way it should be. At the end of the devotion, the writer made a wonderful point: God knows who we are no matter how our name is spelled or pronounced. She couldn’t have come to a better conclusion.
