Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

A daily devotional I read this week has lingered in my mind. The author wrote about her feelings concerning how upsetting it is because her name is so often pronounced incorrectly. The day she was writing, she said her name had been pronounced incorrectly nine times that day. She was honest and to the point. She feels she needs to find a way to deal with that annoying problem.

