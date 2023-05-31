Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

What a busy month May has been. With the exception of the two “pandemic” years (that changed everything), May has always been busy. It is the month for graduations as well as “decoration Sundays” at the cemeteries that are the earthly resting places of our loved ones. Our decoration Sundays are over for this year, and we always look forward to paying homage to those who have meant so much. Floral tributes are the only gift we can give them now.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you