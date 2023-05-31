What a busy month May has been. With the exception of the two “pandemic” years (that changed everything), May has always been busy. It is the month for graduations as well as “decoration Sundays” at the cemeteries that are the earthly resting places of our loved ones. Our decoration Sundays are over for this year, and we always look forward to paying homage to those who have meant so much. Floral tributes are the only gift we can give them now.
The final event of this busy month is the holiday set aside to remember those who gave their all for this great country: Memorial Day.
The name says it all. Too many times I fear we just see it as a kick-off to the summer season. It is a day to fly the flag, fire up the grill, enjoy what is cooked on it and top the meal off with ice cream.
There is nothing that says “welcome summer” like a bowl of ice cream. The homemade variety says it best. Now we top off our summer grill meal with banana splits. When Ruble was still with us, we had homemade ice cream. Oh, it was good! One of the adjustments we had to make after his passing was to dress up the bought variety of ice cram so it was almost as good as homemade. Banana splits seemed to be it. When life changes, adjustment is necessary.
When Memorial Day rolls around each year, a heart-warming memory comes to me, and it is a wonderful one. It was on Memorial Day weekend in 1965 that Ruble and I had our first date. It is so hard for me to believe that has been 58 years ago, but it has been. He had just come home from his first tour of duty in Vietnam. That is one date that I’m certainly glad I kept! Good times. Good memories. That one is always at the top when I count my blessings.
Graduation was last week and our grandson, Kennedy, was an usher at Red Bay High School’s event. He is now officially a senior. The day he was born, as his papa Ruble and I stood looking through the nursery glass at him, Ruble said, “He will graduate from high school in 2024.” My goodness, a cap and gown seemed to be light years away from that tiny little boy wearing a blue plastic bracelet that said “Baby Boy Wilemon.”
It is true that time flies when you’re having fun. And most of the time we have been blessed with fun. Of course, there have been the average number of heartbreaks that come along in everyone’s life. What we must do is to never let the balance of the sad times tip the scales so that we never thank God for all the good times.
In addition to Kennedy, we have another senior in our family. Granddaughter Anna will graduate from The University of North Alabama in December with degrees in Criminal Justice and Forensic Psychology. She is excited, and so are we. Anna has worked hard and it has paid off. She was inducted into the honor society, and considering the study load she has carried and the fact she works at a job as well as going to school full time, she manages her time well.
Since the day the two of them were born, they have brought so much joy to our lives. I have so many good memories of singing with them, reading to them and just holding their tiny little hands as we walked together. And now they hold my hand for a different reason. “Let us hold your hands, GranVale,” they say. “We don’t want you to fall!” Life does go full circle. We should enjoy the whirl because it changes in a hurry. Happy summer, friends!
