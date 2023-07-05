By the time you read this July 4th, 2023, will be only a memory; a good one hopefully. Maybe the memory will be complete with the sound of fireworks and the taste of lemonade, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs lingering on your taste buds. As I write, July 4th is still five days away and I’m looking over the picture of the cake Michelle has selected for her birthday this year.
It is not going to be nearly as complicated to make as the Statue of Liberty cake I attempted to bake and decorate a few years ago. That bit of birthday cake making almost put me in the grips of a nervous breakdown. It really didn’t help a lot that everyone thought it was a windmill rather than Lady Liberty.
This year’s cake is a simple, three layer, red, white, and blue cake. The layers are put together with blueberry jam and strawberry jam between them and then the entire cake is covered with white frosting. A cluster of flags in the center of the top layer will be the crowning touch. Surely, as simple as that is, I can make it and no one will think it is anything but what it is – a patriotic birthday cake. It was a bit hard to explain why I made a “windmill” cake for a July 4th birthday.
Michelle has always thought having July 4th as her birthday is very special. There was one problem. When she was growing up we either had to have her birthday party the last week in June or the second week in July. Almost all her friends were on vacation on the real day. We have always had family with us on July 4th so that is special as well. That’s another thing I’m doing in these pre-4th of July days. I’m making a list of what others who dine with us can bring to add to the table. All in all, it’s fun planning, baking, and getting everything ready.
Our firstborn daughter was actually due on July 17th. Ruble was in Vietnam and it was my sweet mama who had to be by my side at the hospital. Ruble knew my due date was the 17th and when he was notified that I had been admitted to the hospital on July 4th he immediately jumped to the conclusion that something was wrong. He had a melt down because he had such a hard time finding out anything. When he found out his daughter was born on the most patriotic of all holidays, he was so proud.
Fifty-seven years ago there were no instant forms of communication. Ruble actually got my mama’s letter telling him Michelle had been born and all was well before he was officially notified. He had managed to find I was alright and that calmed him down. What he didn’t know was if I had the baby on the 4th and, if so, was it a boy or a girl. It was several days before he knew that. That was a trying summer, but looking back I now know it was a time of growing in faith. At least he and I decided that was the way we needed to look at it.
Ruble will be missed on this July 4th birthday. We honor his memory by recalling how much fun we had when he was here on these special days. As matter of fact, every day was special because we lived ordinary days in ways that are good to recall as well. They were not perfect by any means but when all our days are remembered, happy is the word to best describe them. Remembering the good days will push the not so good days to a place where they don’t spoil the circle of our life. I hope 4th July, 2023 is a pleasant memory for you to recall. And---I hope I can get this red, white and blue cake together without everything mingling together! At least it won’t look like a windmill…maybe.
