Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

By the time you read this July 4th, 2023, will be only a memory; a good one hopefully. Maybe the memory will be complete with the sound of fireworks and the taste of lemonade, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs lingering on your taste buds. As I write, July 4th is still five days away and I’m looking over the picture of the cake Michelle has selected for her birthday this year.

