My home economics teacher taught us that, when we prepare meals, we should make them interesting as well as tasty.
Besides telling us to never serve foods that are all the same color, she said to serve something “crisp” if we were serving “soft” foods. As I prepared our Sunday table meal for this past weekend, I couldn’t help but think about how disappointed she would be with the meal I was making. It was almost entirely soft and nearly all the same color.
There was, however, a good reason I was preparing such an uninteresting meal. Our grandson had his wisdom teeth out on Friday. His parents said all he had eaten since then was a little ice cream and sipped some power drinks. He was quite weak.
I think the procedure on Friday was quite an adventure. Kennedy is always entertaining, but his parents said never more so than when he came out from having the teeth removed. He insisted he must register to vote — right then! His mother said the nurses were laughing so hard, and Kennedy was so much taller than they were, it took everyone to get him in the car. It was a while before he gave up on registering to vote. His mother said he thought he was 10 feet tall and bulletproof — and needed to get registered to vote. He is now back to normal. At least, as far as we can tell.
His jaws are very sore and swollen, so he resembles a chipmunk (a cute one, of course), and he has spent most of the time resting. After he came on Sunday, he told me some things he felt like he might eat “just a taste of.” I made a pot of chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes (with lots of butter) and some extra creamy and “soupy” macaroni and cheese.
At the last minute, I got out my mama’s recipe for chocolate pudding and made a small portion of that for him. Although I baked some chicken and made sweet potato fries, slaw and a strawberry pound cake for the rest of us, I realized I had just prepared what was probably the strangest meal of my adult life.
I can report all is now well with our grandson’s appetite. He really enjoyed the “uninteresting, all-soft” meal I prepared. When he arrived Sunday he said, “GranVale, I could tell my appetite was coming back the minute I got here — where’s the noodle soup?” He went from the noodle soup to the mashed potatoes. After his first helping of those, he said they were so good he was going to try another helping. And so he did. Next on his plate was the “soupy” macaroni and cheese. Mac and cheese is his all time favorite food — even floating in milk and extra cheese.
After one more bowl of noodle soup, he had some chocolate pudding for dessert. But he was casting some longing looks at the strawberry pound cake.
“Dad,” he said, “Do you think I could try just a tiny piece of that cake if I mash it up with a fork?”
He tried and liked it. After a glass of milk, and then a glass of tea, he decided his eating adventure must end. He said he surely was not weak and hungry anymore. His sister said, “Well, we don’t have to wonder why.”
I no longer feel guilty about not going by the meal planning guide as instructed by one of my all-time favorite teachers. Sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do. What I had to do Sunday was feed a “growing boy” who’d had very little to eat in three days. I think I can call it a success. So does he.
