No matter what a woman’s age in the time in which we live, all are expected to wear the same styles. That includes Capri pants. I think they are so neat looking, but they are not for me. I have a good reason for saying that.
I have worn Capri pants only one time in the last 60 years. That was about five years ago. As I walked down the street feeling very stylish, I saw a friend walking up the street toward me. She suddenly exclaimed in a loud voice, “What in the world is wrong with your ankles???? You had better get to the hospital right now!! Ankles like that are an indication of a dangerous medical condition!!"
By the time she was close enough to lower her voice she was so excited about wanting to drive me to the nearest medical facility she had alarmed Main Street. It is nice to be loved. After assuring her my condition was not a medical one but a family trait with which I was born, she calmed down. But not before she had just about worked herself up into a heart attack. My fault! I should have never worn those Capri pants no matter how stylish they looked and no matter how comfortable they felt. I went home, changed to a pair of extra long pants and returned to town to do my shopping.
I knew better than to wear those above the ankle pants. I knew no matter how much I liked them, because my ankles do not taper where they should I can’t wear a dress shorter than 52 inches and pants must be so long that I step on them when I walk. And now my attempt at being in the summer fashion swing had caused a dear friend to have a come apart on Main Street. I made sure that would not happen again. After my quick change at home I put my stylish Capri pants in a basket marked “items to donate.”
This ankle condition I have even has a name. Cankles. I had never heard that until the 1990s. One night at least 15 minutes of a news broadcast was devoted to the fact that Hillary Clinton has the same condition. The reporter went on and on about that being the reason Hillary always wears pant suits. Just between you and me, I doubt Hillary’s condition is all that noticeable because she is not a large woman. Quite frankly, who cares? I really rather have nothing like Hillary Clinton and it has nothing to do with her ankles. I’m sure the news broadcast about her condition sent her reeling. Or, maybe she had a friend who almost fainted and tried to take her to the emergency room once. That experience is enough to cause one to wear a pant suit 24 hours a day.
When I was younger my ankle condition wasn’t so noticeable. I don’t recall it ever being a problem back then. So, I have had my day of wearing Capri pants, pedal pushers, and Bermuda shorts. That was my preteen and teenage seasons of life. I like to remember those days, but I don’t pine for them. I’m quite happy at this stage of my life in my maxi dresses, long pants, and my “at-home“ retirement uniform (a maxi-length terry cloth robe). After all, a condition is a condition, and I dress accordingly.
Now, arthritis has enhanced my ankle condition so I surely won’t be stepping out in Capri pants this summer. But don’t feel sorry for me. I have a closet full of clothes from years past that are holding up well – and they are long enough to cover any condition. They are also colorful, have lots of bling, and fit well. I’m sure Hillary has enough pant suits to see her through as well. Even without tapered, slender ankles I’m going to keep moving. Tapered ankles are nice, but they are not a requirement for living.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.