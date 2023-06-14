One of my favorite wedding gifts was given to me by my great-aunt Stella. It is a hard cover copy of the Betty Crocker Cookbook. I have had that book for almost 58 years and I still like to peruse its pages and compare how so many rules have changed, especially in entertaining. I read cookbooks with as much enthusiasm as I do a good novel or autobiography.
Over the years I have bought and been given many wonderful cookbooks. I have found that most of the time those that are compiled by a family, a club or a church offer the best recipes. They are tried and true and are only in those books because they are a proven favorite. I have so many of those that I have run out of shelf space in my kitchen for them. Now I have a cabinet in the laundry room filled with cookbooks, and I read all of them at some point during the year, especially during the holidays.
There is another genre of cookbooks that I truly enjoy reading: cookbooks that have a historical theme. This week I ordered one of those. It has given me so much pleasure as I have read, not just the recipes, but the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps, better known as the CCCs.
In my rural community I’m served by Tombigbee Electric Co-op. Each month I receive the AREA magazine they publish and I always enjoy it very much. Each month there is a page that features books that readers of that magazine might enjoy. The CCC Cookbook was featured on that page this month and I ordered it. Since it came, it has been my favorite reading material. More than a cookbook, it is a history book. Each time I open it I think what a wonderful unit of study it would make for a history class that was studying the Depression years. I grew up hearing stories told by my grandparents and my mother about those “hard scrabble” times. They never forgot them, but the stories they told are fading fast with those of us who didn’t live those days of economic hardships.
The cookbook was researched and compiled by Amy Bizzarri. She had a lot of firsthand knowledge about the CCCs because her grandfather joined that group when it was established. The CCCs was one of the first helpful ideas President Roosevelt put into action to pull our country out of very dire straits. Those in CCCs earned $30 per month and were allowed to keep $5. The remaining $25 was sent home to family. That was part of the plan – that it would give job training to young men so they could get jobs when they were mustered out of the CCCs and the money sent home would fuel the local economy in their hometowns where the money was spent.
The author said her grandfather said the three hot meals a day they were fed was one of the best things about the program. He said the food was “basic and delicious.” Thus, she decided it would be good to share those good, basic, depression era recipes with everyone, as well as a historical overview of the CCCs. She has done a remarkable job of both those subjects. Some of the recipes yield enough to feed 100, but she has broken down many of the recipes so the amount given will feed six to eight people.
I am enjoying this historical cookbook so much. The recipes are down to earth and the story of the CCCs is one that I had never heard in the great depth that Amy Bizzarri shares. If you enjoy down-to-earth cooking and history, this book is one you must get. I like it so much I think I’m going to put it beside my Rick Bragg books rather than in my laundry room cookbook cabinet.
In addition to good recipes and the history in the book, it is refreshing to realize that at one time there were those elected to public office who had ideas with the people they were elected to serve in mind. These days that is a good thing to remember.
