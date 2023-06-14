Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

One of my favorite wedding gifts was given to me by my great-aunt Stella. It is a hard cover copy of the Betty Crocker Cookbook. I have had that book for almost 58 years and I still like to peruse its pages and compare how so many rules have changed, especially in entertaining. I read cookbooks with as much enthusiasm as I do a good novel or autobiography.

