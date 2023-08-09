Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

This morning, Michelle served me coffee in a mug that was decorated with pictures of Elvis. She makes a great cup of coffee, and the mug it was served in stirred some happy memories for me. My mind traveled down two paths of good memories, one from my teenage years and one from the year Anna was nine years old. Of course, I want to share these memories with you.

