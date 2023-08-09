This morning, Michelle served me coffee in a mug that was decorated with pictures of Elvis. She makes a great cup of coffee, and the mug it was served in stirred some happy memories for me. My mind traveled down two paths of good memories, one from my teenage years and one from the year Anna was nine years old. Of course, I want to share these memories with you.
In the summer of 1964 Mom and I went to Memphis to visit her first cousin, Nell and her family. They really gave us the royal treatment. They took us to all the tourist attractions, the most notable being Graceland. In 1964, it was easy to drive right up to the front of the mansion, and that is what we did. We were the only tourist there. A pink Jeep was parked beside the mansion and a man in uniform standing beside it. He was Elvis’ uncle and he asked me if I would like to ride around the grounds in the Jeep.
As we rode along he told stories about Elvis because he had known him all his life. Suddenly, he stopped the Jeep. As he pointed to a window on the top floor of Graceland he said, “I’m not allowed to say if Elvis is home or not, but that is his bedroom up there.”
At that moment, I saw the curtains move like they were going to open and then suddenly they closed again. I got weak all over! I was convinced that Elvis was home, that he was about to open his curtains, saw us, and quickly closed them. I took a picture of the window!
Here all these years later, I’m just as convinced that Elvis’ uncle drove teenagers around Graceland every day, stopped at that same place, and told that line to all. That doesn’t diminish the joy it gave me one bit and here all these years later I like to recall that special time when Elvis almost opened his curtains while I watched. I still have the pictures in an album. They are worth keeping.
Then I switched to a path of memory from not so many years ago. Anna was in fourth grade and had been selected to be in the elementary school play. She, Dawn and I had traveled to Tupelo to buy material to make her costume. We decided we were too hungry to go home without eating supper first, and we stopped by one of our favorite restaurants.
As we were shown to our table, I caught a glimpse of the man sitting at the table just across from us. He was immaculately dressed all in black except for a white sport coat. He wore sunglasses and his coal-black hair was combed in a pompadour style. His long sideburns were neatly trimmed. I declare he looked just like Elvis Presley. At that point I knew we were in the presence of Elvis impersonator, the best I had ever seen.
I didn’t realize I was standing and staring until Dawn brought it to my attention. “Mama, please sit down,” she whispered. I did. About that time, Anna spotted him. “GRANVALE!” she said in an excited but hushed tone. “That can’t be Elvis, can it? He looks just like Elvis!” she said, shaking her head in disbelief. Dawn knew for a fact she had a problem, times two!
The more Anna and I tried not to look, the more our eyes turned in his direction. I began rummaging through my purse. Dawn asked me why I was doing that. I told her I thought I had my camera in my purse, and that I would like to have his picture with Anna. I heard my daughter whisper, “Please God, don’t let that camera be in her purse!” It wasn’t.
Then, her double problem was solved. Our meeting with that “almost Elvis” ended without fanfare. Elvis the impersonator left the building. As he did, he even swaggered when he walked like Elvis.
Strange how a cup of coffee served in an Elvis mug can stir up memories that got me all shook up (no pun intended) at the time they happened. I’m sure I felt more excitement than I can convey in words. I guess you just had to be there. And I’m glad I was.
