Have you ever heard or read a word without asking its meaning, and by the time you found yourself in a conversation requiring that knowledge, you were too embarrassed to ask?
Yeah, me neither.
That's why I most certainly did not do a Google search for "what is a mill in taxes" a couple weeks ago following a special meeting of the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors to discuss their 0.5 mill rate increase for the upcoming year. Being the serious, professional journalist that I am, I definitely knew what a mill was, and I most definitely did not sit through that meeting clueless as to what millage rates represented in terms of property taxes. Definitely.
Jokes aside, I suspect my own ignorance of tax terminology might not be terribly uncommon among our readership as well. With the public hearing for Itawamba County's 2024 budget set for Sept. 12, understanding what millage and other terms mean will be important for Itawambians who want to know exactly how the proposed budget will impact them. For those who, like me, don't know tax terminology as well as they probably should (after all, we're the ones who have to pay the taxes), please join me on as I share what I learned through my own journey of discovery through the wonderful world of property taxes.
First, let's define the term at hand. A mill, simply put, is equal to one-tenth of a cent. The word comes from the Latin word 'millesimum,' meaning 'thousandth.' Fascinating stuff, right? In tax terms, the mill rate, or millage, is the rate at which property is taxed per dollar of its assessed value.
For example, if a property has an assessed value of $1,000, a mill rate of 1 mill would require the owner to pay $1 in property taxes. For a $10,000 property, the same rate would result in $10 of property taxes owed.
The math is simple enough when it's all 1s and 0s. In reality, however, there are quite a few other numbers which will make an appearance for any given property's value and for any given county or municipality's millage. For example, in the City of Fulton, the current millage is 31 mills, meaning that for every $1,000 of a property's value, the owner will owe $31 in taxes on that property.
Different areas have different tax needs, determined by a wide variety of factors; everything from population to geography to education to infrastructure needs can impact the millage in a county or municipality. As costs rise with inflation, often so must tax rates in order for county and city governments to continue to provide basic services to their residents.
I'll revisit the example of Fulton's millage from before in the context of increases (do note, however, that Fulton's proposed budget does not call for a millage increase from the previous year). If the city were to raise its mill rate from 31 mills to 32, that would represent an increase of $1 in property taxes per $1,000 of assessed property value. For instance, the owner of a property worth $50,000 would have had to pay $1,550 in taxes on that property before the increase. After the increase, the owner of a property of the same value would owe $1,600 in taxes for the property.
I hesitate to get much deeper into this topic beyond the math, given that I'm still a novice myself; the blind leading the blind will get us no where. That said, I hope this short rundown of how millage is calculated will help anyone who, like me, has been in the dark on the subject heading into the upcoming county budget hearings and beyond. If it didn't help you, well, my condolences, since I likely just bored you to death.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.