There's been a lot happening in the past week – literal history in the making. A former United States president was indicted on 34 felony charges by a New York state court and was set to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Readers of The Times, however, won't see any (other) stories on this historic event in our newspaper. Why? Well, in short, because journalism is sometimes a tricky profession.
Members of this profession – if they're doing their jobs properly – have to walk the narrow line between putting their own face and personality out in the public view and keeping their reporting focused on the news rather than themselves.
It's quite the balancing act for some reporters, especially when the ego and ambition necessary to climb the ladder in the competitive media world sometimes clashes with the imperative of providing fair, objective reporting.
As such, journalists have to be careful when walking that fine line of professionalism concerning controversial topics, because expressing strong opinions on such topics can alienate readers, damage the credibility of both the journalists and the news organization employing them and, ultimately, hurt the company's bottom line. Speaking from experience, I can assure you that journalists on the whole are a very opinionated lot. We have opinions, but outside of columns such as this which are specifically framed as opinion pieces, we have to keep those opinions to ourselves in the interest of journalistic integrity. And as much as we, as reporters, would love to cover the news in a vacuum without regard for how our reporting affects the company's bottom line, that's not the reality; journalism is a business, and a news organization which can't stay in business can't report the news.
What's more, smaller newspapers like The Itawamba Times are surviving by being hyper-local. What that means is that we focus almost exclusively on our immediate coverage area. If something happens in Itawamba County or happens to folks connected to Itawamba County, that's the news we prioritize. National and even state news often falls by the wayside in favor of local content; after all, news about the rest of the world can come from the rest of the world, but who else is covering Itawamba County if not The Itawamba County Times?
It probably seems like I'm just rambling about my profession, but I promise I'm approaching my point.
The massive story that is the criminal arraignment of a former U.S. president is certainly newsworthy. After all, it's unprecedented.
But it's not Itawamba County news. We are here to bring you the stories that matter most to Itawamba County. Reporting on this, or any national news without a significant link to Itawambians, would be pretty futile, as our voice would be one of thousands all talking about the same topic. Our time and efforts are much better served giving voice to stories from right here in our community – stories which, without us, may never be told.
Take the Redlands Festival, for example, which will take up a significant portion of this week's paper. The revival of Redlands has provided a means for Itawambians to reconnect with the society in the post-pandemic world, as well as benefiting local businesses and entrepreneurs the opportunity to expand back into the business void left by the pandemic shutdowns.
That, to this journalist, seems like a better use of The Times' efforts than a national story a million other journalists are clamoring to cover.
As for our personal thoughts regarding the big national news: just like virtually everyone – especially journalists – rest assured that we have our own opinions. But again, adding our voices to the thousands already opining about the former president would do little to serve our readership when our time would be better spent talking about the more immediately relevant topics that matter most to this community.
Here, finally, is the point. Rest assured that we at The Times are well aware of the history being made elsewhere in the country. But for this newspaper, we're keeping our focus right here in Itawamba County, so that we stay true to our message on the front page of every edition of The Times: that we're "The Only Newspaper In The World That Cares About Itawamba County!"
