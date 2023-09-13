Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

I have noticed that folks have a way of pinpointing the time in which things happen by using historical events. The death of President Kennedy in 1963 is such a time. I have a feeling that the year 2020 will be such a time. But there is a time marker that I feel is uppermost in all our minds this week. A song was written about it. It asks the question, “Where were you when the towers fell?”

