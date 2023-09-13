I have noticed that folks have a way of pinpointing the time in which things happen by using historical events. The death of President Kennedy in 1963 is such a time. I have a feeling that the year 2020 will be such a time. But there is a time marker that I feel is uppermost in all our minds this week. A song was written about it. It asks the question, “Where were you when the towers fell?”
I certainly remember where I was when I heard that the World Trade Center in New York City had been hit by two airplanes with the intent of doing what was done – total destruction. It was the day The Red Bay News had to be at the printer by noon. I always went in a little early so we could get a head start. At 8 a.m. Michelle called to tell me that one plane had “accidentally” crashed into the World Trade Center and caused great damage. Before I could answer she said, “OH, No!” As she watched her TV she saw the second plane hit the building.
After a moment of stunned silence, we both agreed that one plane could have been an accident, but not two. It wasn’t long before we learned of the plane that was taken down in Pennsylvania by brave passengers to keep it from crashing into The Capitol in Washington. Another plane crashed into The Pentagon, causing great damage.
Not since the day President Kennedy was assassinated had I felt like I felt that day. Life went into slow motion. Rita, the office manager, and I had been remarking earlier about what a beautiful, almost perfect late summer day it was: blue sky and not a cloud of any color in sight. When Keith, the news editor, arrived he had a small TV with him. We listened more than watched what was happening. The pictures were almost too horrible to watch.
Ruble called. He was in full military mode. All military personnel, whether they were serving in a small-town armory or a large military base, were on alert. No one knew what might happen next. The churches in Red Bay opened their doors so people could go in and pray. Flags were hung in the park as well as from many of the stores and offices downtown.
In my state of shock, my mind’s eye caught a glimpse of a small, framed picture on the bookshelf in Dawn’s room at home. It was of her and four of her high school friends made in front of the World Trade Center when they traveled to New York on their senior class trip in 1991. The picture was a favorite of all she took. Flags of different countries were flying above the first row of windows on the overpoweringly huge structure. Now, here we were, a decade later, and that building was blown to bits and thousands of lives destroyed. It was at that point I gave in to a few tears that had been trying to moisten my eyes since I first heard the news.
Americans of all political persuasions and backgrounds stood together. An outbreak of patriotism spread across this country. People were on their knees in churches praying. The utter devastation was hard to describe and harder to hear.
These time dividing thoughts are on my mind today, and I pray for the families of those who lost loved ones and for the first responders who walked into the disaster knowing they were most likely giving their lives, trying to rescue others. In 2019, when our granddaughter, Anna, was a senior, she went to New York. She brought back pictures of the World Trade Center Memorial. She described her feeling as she toured the sacred places where so many lives were lost: sad!
On 9/11/23, we marked 22 years since this attack on America happened. We need another outbreak of patriotism and prayer such as we saw following that time. We need our president and other leaders to lead us in our patriotism and prayers. It seems there is a fear of such now. And that may possibly also mark a time dividing tragedy. God bless those who are still suffering through these great losses.
