In the 1930s, farmers created electric cooperatives to bring electric power to rural areas across Mississippi. Now 80 years later, our electric cooperatives are bringing high-speed internet to rural areas, once again changing the quality of life for rural Mississippians.
The Broadband Enabling Act became legislation in January 2019; in less than three years, the electric cooperatives collectively have done a substantial amount of work to bridge the digital divide. Our co-ops are setting an example for the rest of the nation in deploying high-speed internet and providing quality internet service.
Seventeen electric cooperatives, including Tombigbee Electric, are working on implementing reliable high-speed internet in some capacity in their service territory and have formed subsidiaries to offer the services. These subsidiaries – like Tombigbee Fiber - are securing and continuing to seek low interest financing and grants.
In 2020, The Mississippi Legislature awarded 15 electric cooperatives with grants provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) for the purpose of pilot projects in their service areas. Of that investment, $160.1 million benefitted extremely rural areas and was funded
as a match through the CARES Act — $73.2 million in CARES Act money from the state and $86.9 million matched by the cooperative subsidiaries.
These grants allowed the co-ops to test the viability of offering high-speed internet in some of the most rural areas of the state. It worked. In a brief 12 months, co-op subsidiaries strung 5,747 miles of fiber, passed 39,332 buildings, and connected 19,020 homes and businesses with high-speed internet. Another 900 plus customers are in the que for service. More than 50% of the Mississippians who had access to the service took it.
With the success of the pilot projects, the subsidiary companies are currently installing high-speed fiber technology across our state. Our co-ops are building the most reliable, technologically advanced high-speed internet systems possible.
The subsidiaries have spent $255.9 million, in addition to the CARES Act, totaling a $416 million investment so far. As of November 2021, more than14,500 miles of fiber were installed, passing 148,352 homes; 46,823 homes are taking service, and 15,507 homes are in the queue to receive service, which is a 42% take rate and exceeds the goal of a 32%.
Currently, we have a proposed plan in front of state lawmakers for grant funds that include 17 co-op subsidiaries expanding high-speed internet through 57 projects for a total cost of $451 million between 2022 and 2026. The funds, we are seeking, are federal dollars earmarked for rural infrastructure projects and are slated for distribution through the states.
Ask your legislator to help co-ops continue to bring true, affordable high-speed internet to rural Mississippi.
I would like to thank our state legislators for their support over the past couple of years. They have shown great commitment to their constituents by supporting our projects with funding, which has improved distance learning, telemedicine, and work from home opportunities.