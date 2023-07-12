Fannie Flag is a gifted writer as well as an outstanding comedian. Best of all, she’s an Alabama girl and she’s proud of it.
I have read several of her books and I so enjoyed seeing her on the game show, Match Game. She was forever making remarks that would cause me to collapse in laughter. One of my favorite lines that I think will stick with me forever is what she said about “dressing” a chicken. With the most serious look on her face she said, “I once tried to dress a chicken and thought I’d never get the shoes on that darn thing.”
In addition to it being so funny and well delivered, there is another reason that particular “Fannie phrase” has stayed with me. It reminded me of my ineptness the first time I tried to cut up a whole chicken. Ruble and I had been married a short time when this happened. I thought because I made all A’s in high school Home Economics that I could do anything when it came to preparing a meal. Besides, Mom made it look so easy.
When one speaks of dressing a chicken, I think that means the plucking of feathers, removal of unwanted inside parts, and the cutting up of the whole chicken into pieces suitable for cooking. So, I have never fully “dressed” one. But soon to be 58 years ago, I attempted to cut up a whole chicken to fry. The result of my endeavor was an array of unidentifiable pieces that were hacked, chopped, and pulled apart. Fact is, I don’t mean to bring glory to myself, but I strongly suspect I invented chicken fingers on that long ago afternoon. One thing is for sure, what I carved looked far more like fingers than drumsticks and wings.
The saga of my badly dressed chicken began as an attempt to save money. Ruble and I were friends with a couple who had invited us over for supper three or four times since our move to Montgomery. Good manners dictated that we must invite them to our table. We were on a tight budget and whole chickens were the cheapest meat for sale at Gunter Air Force Base Commissary. Ruble didn’t eat chicken at all, but the price of other meat we might have prepared meant it was out of the question. My husband said not to worry. He said he would eat larger portions of mashed potatoes, gravy, green peas and biscuits. I was going to make a chocolate cake for dessert and that was his favorite. So, chicken it was.
Ruble made one last plea for me to buy the cut-up chicken, pointing out there were only a few cents difference in the price. I wish I had listened to him. Long story short, I made mincemeat of that whole chicken. Ruble came to see why I was occasionally groaning, “I need my mama!” He looked at the pile of strange looking meat on the cutting board and then he asked, “Where’s the drumsticks?” I told him I didn’t know, and I didn’t care. I dipped that pulverized chicken in milk, rolled it in flour, and fried it. It cooked to a golden brown. Still, it didn’t look very appealing on the serving platter. I hate to go back to claiming credit for something I can’t prove, but the pieces looked exactly like what we now call chicken fingers. We had never heard of such back then.
Now, here is the good news. This “dressed chicken” story of mine has a happy ending. Every bite of the chicken was eaten, my mashed potatoes weren’t lumpy, the gravy was the right consistency, and the peas were…well… peas. Everyone had a second biscuit, and my chocolate cake seemed to suit everyone’s taste. Our guests never questioned the strange looking chicken parts they were served. As a matter of fact, they complimented me to the point that my kitchen confidence grew a great deal that night. The chicken parts I had hacked and pulled apart tasted like chicken... fingers and all.
