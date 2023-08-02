I scantly recall the first time I met Bob Franks.
Not that meeting him was insignificant, but more as if he had always been around, taking pictures or inquiring about an area. Possibly it was at the Carolina Heritage Day, or maybe at an event at the Bonds House. Nevertheless, years ago I met Bob, and his dedication to the Itawamba Historical Society and knowledge of “all things Itawamba” made a significant impact on my life.
Upon hearing of Bob’s death, that impact prompted me to call Harvey Parsons at The Itawamba County Times and say (in my usual panic-stricken state), “There needs to be a story about Bob in next week’s paper, not just any story, a big story! He was a big deal.”
It was Harvey and Ben Sutton that turned the tables on my request with a quick response, “Hey, you knew him, can you write it?” Of course, the answer was “Yes.” And in doing so, I have come to the realization that he was a much bigger deal than I initially thought.
Pouring through decades of blog posts and research, talking with his friends and his fellow historians delayed the story a bit, but in the best kind of way. There was just so much to say. His accomplishments are more book worthy than article worthy.
But here I am, trying to fit “all things Bob” into a few words.
Over my years at The Times, there were two Itawambians I could count on to direct me to the right person or the right place: Doice Dulaney and Bob Franks. Stories like the world’s largest weather balloon crashing in Fulton, the churches of Itawamba County and the history behind the Itawamba Courthouse – all, and many others, I can credit to one or both men.
Often, I would message Bob or call the Historical Society while he was there and pepper him with questions. All of which he would answer right away, or promptly call me back with more information than even I knew I needed.
That was Bob.
When it came to the annual Itawamba County Times “Best of Itawamba” issue, Bob was always nominated for Ambassador, Mr. Itawamba, and numerous other categories. No matter the nomination, his answer was always, “Take my name off the list, please. Let someone get that.” He was genuinely kind and equally private, never wanting to be in the spotlight although he deserved it, and in all likelihood, he deserved it more than anyone.
That was Bob.
Earlier this year, he asked me to do a presentation of the history of Carolina Community at the April Historical Society meeting. I was flattered, but not nearly as flattered as I was nervous. After all, the presentation would be in front of none other than Bob Franks. I felt as if I was preaching a sermon in front of the Lord himself. But I made it through it, and Bob graciously complimented me, not just that night, but again and again.
That was Bob.
It’s easy to see Bob Franks' footprint in “all things Itawamba Historical Society” – photographs, blog posts and stories. The two will be intricately intertwined forever. But it is on his Facebook page that he often shared personal memories of growing up in Itawamba County, always accompanied by photographs, both old and new, of what he was sharing.
“When I was a kid in the 1960s, it was always a treat to watch molasses being made. It was usually a community affair. My dad always preferred blackstrap molasses on his buttermilk biscuits,” he wrote along with old photographs of the task.
His talent with a camera equaled that of his stories and blogs. The last photograph he posted to his page was of a Magnolia blossom, beautifully shadowed by morning light – a perfect testament to the love and knowledge he had for plants and flowers of the hill country. If a friend needed help identifying a flower, myself included, he could help, right down to its scientific name.
That was Bob.
The Itawamba Historical Society will struggle in the days ahead. Finding a new normal in the absence of Bob Franks will not be easy. It will likely take an army. But his legacy and dedication has left a platform to build on like no other in the state.
Concord, Massachusetts, had Henry David Thoreau; Itawamba County, Mississippi, had Bob Franks.
That is the truth.
