Have you ever run into an old friend for the first time in ages, only to find the conversation so effortless, the interaction so natural, it was as if you picked up right where you had left off?
In many ways, that's how I feel returning to the world of journalism.
I worked as a sports writer and general jack-of-all-trades for the Hattiesburg American and its sister paper the Clarion Ledger for more than 7 years combined. At the end of that stint and for a long while afterward, I found myself listless, not wanting to return to journalism at the time but not sure what to do with myself after working in sports writing for the better part of a decade.
But 2 years after stepping away from the newspaper business, I received a job offer to become the sports editor for The Itawamba County Times, which I enthusiastically accepted. Now here I sit, typing away on a keyboard I've never used, in an office in which I've never worked and in which I first set foot only weeks ago. Even in unfamiliar surroundings, it already feels like I've come home.
When you leave the only profession you've ever known, uncertainty becomes a way of life. A lot of uncertainty remains even now as I settle into a community which is altogether new to me. But one thing remains constant: at my core, I'm a writer. It's what I know, it's what I do and it's something I take pride in sharing with my community.
From what I hear, the community surrounding the Times knows a thing or two about pride, too – pride in the schools and athletic programs it calls its own, pride in its young athletes, pride in what those young men and women go on to accomplish in sports and beyond. If I accomplish nothing else here, I hope to reflect the community's deep-abiding pride through this paper's coverage and through my own work.
Ultimately, that means the above paragraphs might be the most any of you read from me about me. I am a writer who prefers the focus to be on the story and the people who make that story worth reading; I'm just the middle man, doing my best to frame each story in the most interesting, informative and impactful way I can.
That said, I look forward to serving you all. I am admittedly new here, so I will appreciate any and all feedback on what I can do more, what I can do less and what I can do differently to bring ever better sports coverage to this community as I acclimate to these new surroundings. Readers can reach me at my work email listed below or send me a direct message on Twitter (@BenSutton5575). I look forward to hearing from you.