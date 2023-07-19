Friends, y’all noticed that there are some people coming down with a peculiar malady this time of year? It's the purple thumb! Y’all seen any of that?
Most of y’all will know what causes this: shelling peas, mostly purple hull peas. Don't this bring back good memories – or nightmares, whichever. This was back before anybody had pea shellers. Dad had four pea shellers: John Barry, Emory, Jerry Donald, And Jeffrey. Even Maw Nell helped. You sat outside on the porch and shelled bowl after bowl.
And Paw Paw didn't let you run out. About the time you thought you were through, he would bring in a couple more buckets. I never liked to shell peas; I had rather pick 'em. Of course, I’d rather eat 'em than either one.
So Emory and I got to where we would sneak good peas into the hull pile, just a handful or three at a time. And it was working good too, 'til Paw Paw Will poured em out to the cows and got to looking. There were more whole peas than hulls! He thought it was us and we confessed, after somebody told on us (Jeff). He gave us something to remember, and we didn't do that again.
We asked him how he caught us and he laughed and said, "Boys y’all didn't invent that trick. I got a whipping for the same thing!" Oh, the good old pea picking memories! And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&