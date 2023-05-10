Hank Williams. What is the first thing you think of when you hear that name? For many it is a song title. Others think of the bad habits that were part of his life and that took him to an early death. When I hear that name only one word always comes to my mind. Genius.
In a matter of a few minutes the man could write a song that would pull at heart strings and sink words so deep into one’s mind that more than 70 years after his death we still sing them. Hum them. Feel them. The man had many demons that pulled at him, but he fought them off enough to leave as his legacy songs that describe the human condition, better than it has ever been described before. The upper echelon, educated philosophers of any age can’t compare with his ability to use words the way he did. A train whistle made him feel so lonely he could die. And we who heard him sing those words felt that loneliness. He wrote about freeing doubtful minds and melting cold hearts. He did it so well that we could feel the doubt. And the coldness.
Hank Williams used words that were so full of meaning his limited education made it impossible for him to spell them correctly. His hand writing was such scribbles that it could hardly be read. While he was limited in the training that is suppose to make one an expert at what one does, Williams had one thing that set him apart. It is called God-given talent. He went to a few old fashioned, church singing schools in the area of Alabama where he grew up but other than that, he had no training whatsoever. He had an African American friend in Montgomery who played guitar on the streets and taught him the basics of guitar playing. Because of that friend, Williams could play the guitar perfectly, making its sound amplify the meaning of the words he wrote.
All these thoughts about this genius song writer were brought about because of a documentary I saw about him and other country singers/song writers on Public Television this weekend. The well written presentation was meant to explain how country music became so popular during the 1920s and upward to this day and how it has changed throughout the history of the music. It truly tells the story of lives lived, struggles endured, love that was real, and love that broke hearts.
The Hank Williams segment was by far the most touching to me. He died in 1952. His death was the result of the demons he had fought most of his life. Some of the demons came in bottles and some in the form of people. It was said in this documentary that his first wife didn’t do a lot to make him happy but she did a lot to further his career. The son they had, Hank, Jr., said that his mother and father caused each other misery when they were together. He also said he felt that without her, there would have been no Hank Williams in country music.
She inspired so many of the songs he wrote about misery and broken hearts. And she pushed him to use his talent. Who knows? God works in mysterious ways.
I was five years old when Hank Williams died. But I remember his songs. And I remember how he was loved. And I do believe he used the talent God gave him to the fullest. The demons he fought killed the man with the talent, but nothing has ever dimmed the words he set to music and left behind. His is a most amazing story. A sad one set to music.
