It is with heartbreak that I am writing my last article as Executive Director of ICDC.
In my eight years of rebuilding this organization and serving the citizens of Itawamba County, I’ve led with a passion only the good Lord above can provide. I’ve felt I was on a mission from God and was completing His work through me that would be my lasting legacy. I have fought every step of the way to create an environment that attracts more businesses, more amenities, and more opportunities for future generations to build their dreams in Itawamba County.
Alongside community leaders and Mississippi Main Street professionals, we designed a long term plan to continue this forward momentum for decades. I had hoped to see much more of this plan completed before I left, but I trust that community leaders will work diligently to finish these projects. I had planned to work on behalf of Itawamba County for the remainder of my career; unfortunately, the short-sighted actions of a few have jeopardized the future of ICDC, the completion of these visionary projects, and my ability to serve effectively as ICDC executive director.
During my time leading the ICDC, we have accomplished so much together. For the first time in modern history, leaders of Fulton, Mantachie and Tremont joined forces to create Itawamba Main Street. This partnership will foster expanded collaboration, vision, and growth for Itawamba County in the future.
Itawamba County has also experienced unprecedented business and sales tax growth during this time. The past eight years have seen the start of 185 new businesses, and Itawamba County now ranks 15th in the State of Mississippi for residential growth. The Itawamba Jr. Leadership Program has trained over 100 high school students, inspiring them to always aim high, reach down to bring others up, and remember where they came from.
ICDC also provided guidance and marketing assistance to businesses during the global pandemic, helping them weather that unpredictable storm and succeed in spite of it. Most importantly, we broke down barriers, united in ways we seldom do, and began to believe in a vision that will take us to new heights in Itawamba County. Please build on the momentum of the past eight years; don’t allow this remarkable progress to stop now!
I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to have served you. I want to thank you. Thank you for entrusting me to grow Itawamba County through partnerships with so many of you. Thank you for believing in and supporting me through so many difficult times along the way. Thank you, Ann Izard, for serving so faithfully along this journey.
Finally, I trust that God has another mission for me to begin soon, and I hope that this mission allows me to continue working with and for my friends in Itawamba County. Until then, I humbly say goodbye … for now. My heart is always with you.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.