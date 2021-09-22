“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”(Preamble to the United States Constitution 1789) Notice that the preamble refers to United States in the plural form. Our Government needs to be reminded that each state has a right to govern themselves. They each are their own entity, hence why there are state borders. Otherwise, they would have written it as the United State in singular form. Every state is different in the needs of the people, proximity to natural resources, and in population. So why is this important to remember?
As we recently reflected on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we were reminded of where our country was during this tumultuous time. Scenes of people frantically evacuating buildings, some jumped to their death trying to escape, some died in plane crashes, others died from their wounds, and our country seemed to be at a stand-still. I know those of us who were alive during this time remember exactly where we were and what we were doing. I was at home with my sick little girl when I turned on the morning news to watch the first plane crash into a tower then shortly after another plane hit. I watched in astonishment not knowing if this was real, was it just an accident, or was this a terrorist attack. It wasn’t long before we began to hear of a plane crashing into the Pentagon, and another went down in Pennsylvania. The attack was quickly claimed by Al Queda, a known terrorist organization. I don’t remember a time in my life when our country was more united than the years following this tumultuous time. We watched as American Flags were hoisted on every home, building, and roadway. We came together as a nation to pray, mourn our loss, to comfort each other, and stand together against terrorism. Patriotism was alive and well.
Twenty years later, our country no longer reflects the great revival and patriotism that came from these attacks. We must hold dear the rights we have as citizens of our nation. The Bill of Rights affords American citizenry freedom for many things that protect us from our own government. There is only one answer for reuniting our country, we must bring our focus back to God. He is the answer to win a fight against evil doers that seek to steal, kill, and destroy our country. We need to repent for falling into the traps set for our own demise. We must teach our children the meaning of hard work and patriotism. We must awake from our passive slumber. It is our duty as stewards of this great country to protect it from those that wish to destroy it! As President Reagan reminded us “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction”.