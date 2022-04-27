Mark May 31 on your calendars. This is the date set by the City of Fulton for its citizens to vote on a 3 % restaurant tourism tax. I commend Fulton’s mayor and aldermen in sharing the vision and understanding of the potential positive impact such a tax may have on Fulton’s aesthetic appearance, competitiveness and economy. Should sixty percent of the voters vote for the tax Fulton will join numerous other cities in the state that have been impacted positively by a restaurant tourism tax.
The State of Mississippi requires that revenue from a tourism tax, be used only for parks, recreation and tourism. Investment in tourism covers a large spectrum of possible improvements to the community from landscaping, park maintenance, athletic fields, events to hardscapes and many projects in between. Dollars for community improvements and investments of this type are difficult to find in a city’s general fund.
A special tourism tax is an excellent way for communities to raise revenue to improve the quality of life investments without being a financial burden to its citizens. We are talking about paying thirty cents more for a ten dollar meal at a restaurant. Fulton’s location on I-22 between Birmingham and Memphis is blessed to have numerous out of state and out of county travelers stopping for gas and dining in Fulton every day. Those out of state and out of county travelers will be responsible for much of the tourism tax revenue dollars raised by the tax.
If Fulton invests in tourism type projects outsiders have a greater reason to visit and spend dollars with our merchants and dine in our restaurants and that grows Fulton’s economy.
I see this as a win-win for Fulton! I encourage Fulton’s citizens to be sure to go to the polls on June 7 and cast your vote FOR the tourism tax and progress for our community. Let’s make Fulton one of those cities that is a great place to live, work and play!