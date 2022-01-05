Hello, everyone! I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and that your new year is everything you want it to be. We are excited about entering a new year at the library. While the past two years have been difficult for obvious reasons, I remain optimistic that our lives will regain even more normalcy in 2022.
We have plenty of programs lined up at the library in the coming year. There should be something for almost everyone. We have Story Times on Tuesdays at 4:00 PM and our newer STEM Exploration Days on the first and third Monday of every month from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Barring any further COVID complications, we hope to begin hosting our Lunching with Books programs again on Friday, January 28th. These are book review programs with either a member of the local community reviewing a book or a local author discussing his or her book and fielding questions. We have generally served lunch at these events for $2, though people are welcome to bring their own lunch.
We also plan to relaunch our book club here at the library soon. A library patron who has participated in the book club described the club as “a good way to use our library, read books and develop new friendships.” We are looking at Monday, February 8th, from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM, for the date of the relaunch meeting. It will be the first for the group since February of 2020. We would love for you to join us in the club. The more people that participate, the livelier our discussions will be. As a guideline, we may use the reading challenge that we created to help us choose books to read for the club. I detailed the adult reading challenge in my last column. Copies of that challenge and the children’s reading challenge are posted to our social media pages, or physical copies are available at the library. We have chosen three titles from Mississippi Authors to discuss for the first meeting. While participants are welcome to read all three titles, this will not be required. Instead, we only hope to provide these choices in hopes that most any reader will find that one of the three interests them. At the meeting, we will discuss similarities between the three books. If we find that a more traditional book club format will be more enjoyable in the future, we may switch to that method. The three titles for the first meeting are Biloxi by Mary Miller, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, and Natchez Burning by Greg Iles.
Speaking of social media, we would love for you to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with library events, holiday closings, spotlighted new titles, and more. Our Facebook URL is https://www.facebook.com/Itawambacountylibrary, and our Instagram URL is https://www.instagram.com/itawambacountylibrary/. Either page can also be found by searching “Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library” in the search bar of each platform. In closing, we invite you to visit the library to use one of our many helpful services - such as helping you find great reading material, assisting you with computer-related projects, and helping meet your copying, faxing, or scanning needs.