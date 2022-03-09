Hello, Everyone! I hope that each of you is doing well! We are preparing to host several exciting programs at the library this spring and even more this summer. Before I get to our programming, I want to thank the Itawamba Career and Technical Center for inviting us to be a part of their College and Career Explosion event on Thursday, February 24th. I was excited to tell students about some of the exciting things they could do if they chose to get a library degree, and I can’t wait for next year’s event.
Here are some of the exciting programs coming up soon at the library:
• Monday, March 21st, 2022 – 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM STEM Exploration Days Free Play
• 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM – Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library Book Club Meeting. This month’s book is The Last Slave Ship by Ben Raines.
• Friday, March 25th, 2022 - 12:00 PM –Lunching with Books featuring guest speaker Kevin Brown, author of From Darkness to Light: A Devotional Book for Inmates. A light lunch will be provided by the North 25 Homemakers Club.
• Sunday, April 3rd, 2022 – Saturday, April 9th, 2022 - National Library Week
• Monday, April 4th, 2022 - STEM Exploration Days Free Play
• Friday, April 8th, 2022 – Lunching with Books featuring guest Speaker Sherry Bennett, author of The Jug Shop District of Itawamba County
• Monday, April 18th, 2022 - STEM Exploration Days Free Play
• Each Tuesday at 4:00 PM – Children’s Story Time
In addition to the events this spring, I am excited to announce the first set of programs for this year’s Summer Reading Program. Children, Teens, and Adults will have opportunities throughout the summer to enter their names into our drawings for great prizes by completing reading challenges and attending library programming. These prizes will be announced later in the spring, and we will draw for the winners on Monday, August 1st, live on the library’s Facebook page.
The first set of events will happen each Thursday in June at 2:00 PM and are planned to be at the Historic Fulton Grammar School at 603 South Cummings Street in Fulton. Here are those events:
• Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 - 2:00 PM – Dinosaur Crew – This fun educational program features the closest thing you can get to real dinosaurs. https://www.dinosaurcrew.com
• Thursday, June 9th, 2022 - 2:00 PM – Pantomime program with Ms. Patty Carreras – This comedic program will introduce participants to the art of pantomime, including lots of audience participation.
• Thursday, June 16th, 2022, - 2:00 PM - Storyteller Carrie Sue Ayvar – This award-winning bilingual storyteller will be visiting us from Florida.
• Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 – 2:00 PM – Live Animal Program with Ms. Andi Lehmann – The interactive and educational live animal program is always our most popular summer program.
• Thursday, June 30th, 2022 – 2:00 PM – Musician Jerry Jenkins with A Look at Mande (West African) Culture Through Traditional Music - Have you ever wanted to try your luck at playing an African drum? Join us for this program, and you might get the chance. Mr. Jenkins will teach West African culture through fun, traditional songs.
We expect to have more announcements with programs such as a teen book club, library movie night, and more as we get closer to the summer. We would love for you and your family to join us this year. It is a great way to ensure that students keep reading and learning during the summer, so they retain the things they have already learned and are ready for the next school year.