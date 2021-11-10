Hello everyone, I hope you are doing well! We are getting ready for a busy holiday season here at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library. We have just been given confirmation that we can begin hosting in-person programs yet again, so that is very exciting to us! By the time this column reaches print, we will have resumed our weekly storytimes at 4:00 pm each Tuesday at the library. We will also resume the “STEM Exploration Days” series we had just begun when we had to close down in-person programming recently. The original program was on a Friday, but we will try them on Mondays for now because of the slew of Friday holidays coming up. The first program back will be on Monday, November 15th, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. These programs will be scheduled for the first and third Monday of each month at the same time. These events offer kids a chance to interact with lots of STEM-related toys and gadgets that are fun and educational. Some of the more popular items at our first program were the 3D pens, the OSMO genius kit, and the Makey Makey. We will have something that will appeal to all school-aged children and teenagers.
With the holidays coming up, I wanted to let everyone know the days we will be closed through the new year. Here are those dates:
Thursday, November 11th- Veterans Day
Thursday, November 25th- Saturday, November 26th- Thanksgiving
Thursday, December 23rd-Saturday, December 25th- Christmas
Thursday, December 30th-Saturday, January 1st- New Years
We hope you all have a chance to enjoy the season with your family and friends! Be sure to visit us before these holidays to stock up on some great reading for the holidays.
You may have recently heard that the Lee Itawamba Library System received just over $35,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Of that amount, $7,027.55 went directly to our library. These funds will be used to help beef up our Adult Fiction and Large Print collections by allowing us to purchase new popular and diverse titles. In addition to this grant, we are excited to have received $3,500 for our library in grant funds through the Library Services and Technology Act for improving our children's collection. Both grants were made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Mississippi Library Commission.
As we have recently finished up the Fiscal Year 2021, I have been gathering One of these statistics looks at the most circulated titles of the past year. To end this column, I thought you all might find this list of the top 10 most circulated books here in FY2021 to be interesting:
10. Chance of a Lifetime by Jude Deveraux (Adult Fiction)–In her latest romance title and the start of a new series, the popular author mixes in elements of magical realism and time travel.
9. Who Was Nikola Tesla? By Jim Gigliotti (Children’s Biography)–One of the titles in the Who HQ series that is tremendously popular with kids, this one explores the life of the inventor and electrical engineer.
8. The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop by Fannie Flagg (Adult Fiction)–In her newest work, the cherished author returns to the town of Whistle Stop, Alabama–the setting of her famous novel turned film Fried Green Tomatoes.
7. Slavery in America by Jean F. Blashfield (Children’s Non-Fiction)–This history title introduces children to the facts associated with slavery in early America.
6. Who Was Marie Curie? By Megan Stine (Children’s Biography)–This Who HQ title looks into the life of the scientist and pioneer in the field of radioactivity.
5. Who Was Jesus? by Ellen Morgan (Children’s Biography)–This book details the life of the most famous person throughout history.
4. A Walk Along the Beach by Debbie Macomber (Adult Fiction)–The newest offering from this acclaimed author tells the story of two sisters who must rely on one another through love, loss, and other challenges that life throws at them.
3. The Return by Nicholas Sparks (Adult Fiction)–This romance tells the story of an injured Navy doctor forced to return home and the two women he meets there who will prove to be very important in his life.
2. The Trustworthy One by Shelley Shepard Gray (Adult Large Print Fiction)–This is the fourth title in the popular Amish Romance Walnut Creek series.
1. Who Was Stephen Hawking? by Jim Gigliotti (Children’s Biography)–The physicist, cosmologist, and author’s remarkable life is explored in this popular Who HQ title.
Visit us today to check out these and tons of other titles we have here at the library.