Hi, Everyone! I hope each of you is doing well this holiday season! It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here at the library, as we just recently put up our Christmas decorations. Doing this always gets me in the Christmas spirit! Speaking of Christmas, we are excited to host a Christmas Party at the library on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. The party will include a visit from Santa with photo opportunities, Christmas music from Talented Young Violinist Lauren Stewart, a Special Christmas Story Time, Holiday Snacks, Games, crafts, and more. Santa will arrive at approximately 1:00 PM that day for those unable to stay to enjoy all of the day’s festivities. Grab your youngsters and join us to celebrate this wonderful time of year.
As we finish 2021 and prepare for 2022, I wanted to issue a reading challenge to everyone. Reading is vitally important for the many reasons I have detailed in earlier columns. I feel like most of us would like to read more than we actually do. For this reason, I have created a reading challenge with 26 items (Just under a book every two weeks) to help you expand your reading horizons. I think this could be fun for everyone. The items on this list do not have to be read in order. We will have physical copies of this challenge available at the library for you to keep up with and check off throughout the year. Be sure and tell us of your progress. Here is the list:
1. Read a book by a Mississippi Author.
2. Read a Non-Fiction Book.
3. Read a book that won an award in 2021.
4. Read a book written before 1950.
5. Read a book recommended to you by a friend.
6. Read a book that was written for children.
7. Read a book from the New York Times Bestseller list
8. Listen to an audiobook.
9. Read a book written by someone from another country.
10. Read a mystery novel.
11. Read a book being made into a movie this year.
12. Read a biography or autobiography.
13. Read a book with a color in its title.
14. Read a Graphic Novel.
15. Read a holiday book.
16. Read a funny book.
17. Read a book with a yellow cover.
18. Read a western.
19. Read the first book in a series.
20. Read a book about an animal.
21. Read a romance novel.
22. Read a book that has been banned (hint: almost every book has been banned from somewhere at some point)
23. Read a book that was chosen for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
24. Read a book by an author with whom you are unfamiliar.
25. Read a book by an author who shares your first or last name.
26. Read a book you have wanted to read for a long time.
Good Luck with the challenge! I hope you find it to be fun. We will also have a separate challenge available for kids.
Don’t forget that we have story time each Tuesday at 4:00 PM here at the library. We also have STEM Exploration Days here on the first and third Monday of each month from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. We would love for you to visit the library today!