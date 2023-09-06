As of January 1, 2023, I have visited with you through the words in this column for 37 years. That is almost as long as I had been alive when I began as a columnist at The Itawamba County Times in 1986. When I was offered a full-time job there, I had to decide whether to leave my position as a teacher’s assistant, a position that I had held for 10 years, or begin a new job (at age 39) that I knew absolutely nothing about. The children with whom I worked were (and still are) very dear to my heart.
I asked Ruble to make the job decision for me. My husband, who always helped me in any way he could, flatly said, “NO!” I was a bit shocked that he wouldn’t tell me what to do. He said, “Whatever you decide to do I will support you in that decision, but I won’t make the decision for you.” So, against all odds, I made the decision to leave the position where I knew what to do and change to something that I had no clue as to all the job entailed.
I liked to write. I did know that. After I learned to hold a pencil and form the ABCs, words became my favorite toys. After I began writing this column, people were more receptive of my words than I could believe. After it had run for four weeks, I was asked to give the column a name. I submitted three and the one chosen is my favorite: “Sunny Side Up.”
When Rubye Del Harden asked if I would like to work full time it seemed like a wonderful opportunity. My new job entailed much more than writing. I wrote one day a week. The other four I did what everyone else does at a community/county newspaper – what needs to be done.
I was a joke to those who worked in layout. I could never do a straight border (among other things that I could not do). Some made jokes about my inability in my presence, some behind my back, and some did both. They were not cruel remarks, just truthful! I decided to give it all my best shot and at least try to do what I was told to do. I laughed with those who could do everything perfectly when a remark was made about my inability. We had fun while we worked. I found there is not a lot of time for teaching when it is time for a newspaper to be put together. I, with all good intentions, bumbled my way through.
Second only to my love of writing, I loved selling advertising, printing, and office supplies. I did those three days a week. I not only had “clients” who bought from me, they became my friends. And I did have a “teacher” when it came to sales. He was the best. I never did learn how to put down a straight border, but soon my sales list was so large that I wasn’t expected to do layout anymore.
With all the learning, relearning, and working with some of the best people in the business, I consider my decision to make the job change in 1986 the second-best decision I ever made. The first-best decision was to marry Ruble in 1965. When Rubye Del Harden bought The Red Bay News and I moved on there as publisher, once again I found myself not knowing much about my job, but I surrounded myself with good people. And whatever success I have enjoyed, it is because of those with whom I work, our readers, and our advertisers. I spent 25 years full time in the job that I began almost four decades ago, not knowing anything about what I was doing. I am blessed that I continue part time doing what I love to do.
Through the years I have shared my joy, my sadness, and all the other emotions that go into living life. Thank you for sharing with me how you feel about my words, in person or by correspondence.
The Bible tells us that “to everything there is a season.” My life’s seasons change as the years roll on. I sincerely hope I do not bore you as I live life in this much slower lane. I am forever grateful to you for your friendship. That wonderful blessing is special in any season of life.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.