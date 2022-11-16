Hello, everyone! I hope you all are having a great fall so far.
The staff of the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library recently took part in the Scare on the Square in Fulton. As always, it was great to see all the fun, creative costumes worn and the smiles on children’s faces as they gathered bagfuls of sugary goodness.
Also, I recently attended the annual advisory board meeting for the Work-Based Learning program at Itawamba Career and Technical Center. Deana Patterson runs a wonderful program, and the school does a great job of helping students learn skills that will help them in their future workplaces.
I am excited to announce that our library now offers access to Hoopla Digital, a massive collection of e-books, downloadable audios, and binge passes. Binge passes give users seven-day access to a database of their choice, including Hoopla Magazines, Curiosity Stream, the Great Courses Video Library Collection or Hellosaurus.
Our library users may check out up to five items per month through the service, thanks to a program funded by the Mississippi Library Commission. Each binge pass will count as one circulation, and items within the chosen database may be browsed/streamed as often as you’d like without taking up any more circulations. This new service will not affect our Axis360 Digital service, which is still available and contains thousands of electronic materials, including many brand-new bestselling titles.
To sign up for either service, you must have a library card from our library and a working e-mail address. If you do not have a library card or cannot locate yours, visit the library today so we can help you get one.
I love Axis360, and I am very excited about now offering Hoopla. In my exploration of Hoopla, it seems like a book lover’s paradise.
We had a great book club discussion recently and have scheduled our next one for Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. We will discuss the book “Mississippi Mud: Southern Justice and the Dixie Mafia” by Edward Humes.
We always have a tremendous amount of fun and laughs at these meetings and would love for you to join us. If you need us to help you find a copy of the book, visit or call us, and we will be glad to see about borrowing one from one of our partner libraries.
Don’t forget to join us for our children’s events in November. We host storytime each Monday at 5 p.m., and our next STEM Exploration Day will be on Nov. 21. Also, mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will have a visit from Santa, holiday games, snacks, and more. We would love for you to join us for these events or just come pick out some fun reading materials.
