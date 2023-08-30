Lately our front porch has been more like a sauna than a relaxing place to sit and enjoy life. It has been extremely steamy where my outdoor view faces south.
Such weather makes me thankful for air conditioning. I’ve always considered it to be one of the greatest inventions of all times, but weather such as we have been having the past few weeks certainly puts an exclamation point after “air conditioning – the greatest invention!”
One day, as I was contemplating how much we “country folks” enjoy sitting on our front porches, the thought came to me of another aspect of that special place: the front porch light. When I was growing up, the front porch light was something we were thankful to have, but it was used only when there was a good reason for doing so. When we sat on the porch after darkness covered the bright sky that we enjoyed by day, we never flipped the switch that would make the front porch light glow brightly. The older folks thought it made the place hotter, and the last thing we needed was more heat.
Despite what the Green New Deal Activists claim about how much hotter our weather is now than it has ever been, they don’t know what they are talking about. In my growing up days, for consecutive days on end, the temperature would register above 100 degrees. But there was another reason for not turning on the porch light. It might raise the electric bill and my, goodness, it was already a whopping $2.75 a month (at least). Still, the light in the middle of the front porch ceiling was used when needed.
If a neighbor was deathly sick the front porch light was left on as a signal that we wanted to hear about his or her condition. Loved ones would stop and tell the news, good or bad, about the one we were concerned about. As I think about that now my heart warms to recall how much our neighbors meant to us and how concerned we were about them. There were other times when the front porch light was used but it was my mother who put it to greatest use after I became a teenager.
My curfew was 10 p.m. and that did not mean a few minutes after 10 o’clock. It meant on the dot of 10 p.m. I was to be home. The porch light would be burning brightly. Mom would turn the light on a few minutes before my coming home time. As my friends and I would come over the top of the hill, that light would be glowing. Front porch lights also burned brightly at the homes of my friends until they arrived, so it was a universal use for that light in my community.
Once I arrived home, I was expected to immediately come into the house. The sound of my footsteps was expected to be heard on the porch at 10 p.m. sharp. If I didn’t make it quite as quickly as Mom thought I should, that was when the porch light was really called into duty. She would flip the light off and then back on. That was warning number one. If within five minutes I was not inside she would flip the light on and off until I made my entrance. That didn’t happen often. Those were the days when we thought our mamas meant what they said – because they did!
Our front porch light is seldom turned on these days. But when our girls were dating Ruble and I kept the light on for their homecoming just as it was done in my day. Curfews had moved up to 11 p.m. instead of 10, but the front porch light provided the reminder of when they were expected to come home. Times have changed.
The $2.75 reference to our electric bill is just one example. It can almost be taken for a misprint, I suppose. Is it possible that electric bills were ever that small amount? The answer is yes. I well remember when our electric bill was that amount. I also remember how that front porch light made me know someone was home waiting and they were glad I was coming home. A price can’t be put on that.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.