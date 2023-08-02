When deer first came to our neck of the woods, they were easily frightened and would not come near where people were.
They are no longer afraid. They meander through our backyard as if they are family pets, they eat shrubbery if they need a little snack, and if there were still a garden in our outer yard I’m sure it would be picked clean of everything growing. Still, I see the beauty in these creatures God created. I just wish they still liked the woods better than the highways, byways, and yards.
As beautiful and as aggravating as deer can be, we have another “nature headache” at our house: squirrels. Back in the spring, I thought I was seeing a larger population than usual of those little rodents with bushy tails. Actually, the squirrel population began outnumbering that of the armadillo years ago. After the armadillos got yards in our community completely tunneled, they decided the fun was over and moved on to other places. That move is a reason for thanksgiving. They surely caused headaches while they were here.
Squirrels are not covered in armor like armadillos and they don’t dig tunnels in the yard. Still, they can make a pest of themselves in their own little scurrying way. They are here, they are there, they are everywhere. We have an abundance of trees in our yard and the squirrels seem to think those big oak trees are five-star hotels just for them. From the looks of all the squirrels I’m seeing climbing up and down the tree trunks lately I think it is time for them to hang out a no vacancy sign.
After giving this “nature” explosion some thought, I have come to realize that when one lives surrounded by woods on every side that one should expect to have woods creatures as nextdoor neighbors. The fact that deer, squirrels and such are not as afraid of humans as they once were means I must get used to drag racing with a bunch of squirrels every time I drive out of our yard. And if a deer desires to eat the top out of my day lily, then I guess that’s just the way it is.
The positive thought I have pulled from this nature thinking is I am very thankful it’s the squirrel rather than the armadillo that has moved in to stay in alarming numbers. Otherwise, it would be dangerous to drive on our rural roads. Hitting an armadillo is a bit like running over a metal garbage can, and that’s not good.
I am living proof that a gun is not needed for killing a deer. I killed an eight-point buck dead as a hammer with a beautiful, almost new 1978 Oldsmobile one autumn evening. The collision totaled the car as well as the eight-point buck and caused me to swear off driving faster than 25 miles an hour for months.
Over the past 20 years, five other deer have made contact with my vehicle. None were as big or as destructive as the one that made sure our beautiful red and white Oldsmobile (that we lovingly called “Bama”) had to be hauled to a junkyard. Now I’m dealing with squirrels who think drag racing is almost as much fun as swishing around in my bird bath and jumping like acrobats from oak tree limbs.
Most folks say the reason there are so many more squirrels now is because there are not as many squirrel hunters. It seems no one yearns for squirrel dumplings anymore. The generation of cooks that considered a fat squirrel the most delicious meat that could keep dumplings company, is no longer with us. The pot handle has been passed to a new generation.
I do greatly enjoy the wilds of nature, but not as food. The thought of squirrel dumplings causes me to need something to settle my stomach. And, just for the record, I’ll take a drag racing, bird bath swishing, tree limb jumping squirrel any day over one swimming in a pot of dumplings.
