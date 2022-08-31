By the time most of you read this, I will have slid the last cardboard box across the backseat of my Honda CRV and parted company with the only newspaper in the world that cares anything about Itawamba County.
To give you a bit of background before rushing into the reason for my departure, this is actually the second time I’ve worked for our beloved Times. The first time I was a sophomore in high school writing the weekly column “Teen Talk.” That was in 1980 and paid a whopping $12 a month…nevertheless I loved it.
Then came life.
You know that series of relaxing good days and sobering bad days. It’s that horse that keeps bucking you off, but you keep getting back on. It’s where lemonade is birthed from all those lemons. Yep, you know drill…that life.
In the early years, while my husband and I were raising our young family, that life landed me squarely in what would turn out to be a thirty-plus-year career in the furniture industry. It wasn’t a bad gig. I spent most of those years in product development helping bring fancy new sofa and recliner styles to a living room near you. Nevertheless, it paid the bills while a career as a writer remained but a dream.
That is until one day I decided to walk away from it, and I mean literally. The best way I can find to describe my departure is (of all things) a quote I recently read on Facebook.
"Enough is a decision, not an amount."
That very afternoon, my dearest friend, Karen sent me a text that read, “This job is meant for you.” Below it was a picture of a green and white ad that read, “Job opening - News Reporter - Itawamba County Times.” That text led to a phone call to Adam Armour and the rest is journalism history.
That was just shy of four years ago. Sometimes it seems like yesterday, sometimes it seems like a lifetime ago.
Throughout those years, I’ve had the pleasure of writing about all sorts of folks who call or have called Itawamba County home.
Every Halloween when I hear “Haunted House,” I'll think of Jumpin’ Gene Simmons. When Elvis week rolls around, I'll think of my friend and former Memphis Mayor Bill Morris who among his many accomplishments, deputized the King. Everytime I hear that a new judge has been appointed, I'll think of Mike Mills. It was like the shot heard round the world when he announced he was taking senior status and you heard first from the office of the Itawamba County Times.
And it was Doice Dulaney’s story that sealed the deal for a first-place win for this little newspaper in the 2021 Mississippi Press Association awards.
“This writer writes with energy and joy, making plain how important Mr. Dulaney is to his community,” one judge wrote.
That judge nailed it. As the late George McLean said, the good newspaper is its community’s encourager.
Yes, Itawamba County may be shy in some regards, but a good story is not one of them.
And I am blessed to have been the one to share them with you for a season.
So why am I leaving you asked?
Well, I’m headed east to the Itawamba Welcome Center at Tremont. My heartfelt desire is to not only be an ambassador for our local communities, but also for our beautiful state. It’s a great gig and I hope you all will stop by sometime.
So, will I keep writing you asked?
You bet, I will keep writing. It’s ingrained in my soul thanks to my mother, who’s also a writer at heart. My words may be spun into a personal project or two and from time to time and I may even drop one in at The Times for old Times’ sake. There are still lots of them out there and Lord knows somebody needs to tell them. It might as well be me.
This gig has been awesome, but working for a newspaper is not for the faint of heart nor the lazy. It requires sacrifices not just by the employees, but also by their families. I can’t thank my family enough for understanding the late nights and readjusting schedules. And I can’t thank Adam Armour enough for taking a chance on someone with a dream and zero experience (and you, the readers, for putting up with that inexperience).
Yes, it has been quite the journey, nevertheless, it is time to move on from the only newspaper in the world that cares anything about Itawamba County. I hope I made Delmus proud.
Just one last thing before I go…
For the love of Pete can someone please figure out how garbage bills can be made the responsiblity of the person who actually generates the garbage?
Take care folks!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.