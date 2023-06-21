Well, it has happened again. I put something up for safekeeping and did such a remarkable job that I can’t find it.
For a month now I have retraced my steps, rethought my reasoning, and nothing has helped me recall where the hiding place might be. The item is not expensive jewelry or some other priceless object. It is three rolls of that two-sided tape they advertise on TV for only 19.95 (plus shipping and handling).
The name of the tape sounds as if it is from outer space. It is simply thick tape that is sticky on both sides and it does a remarkable job of attaching items to the wall. For more than a year I fought off the urge to order the tape that sounded too good to be true, to say nothing of too expensive to buy. During that year a picture hanging on the wall of our living room fell three times and the last time it broke the pretty frame that held the picture.
I am no good at hanging pictures. I never had much practice. Ruble was the picture hanger at our house and like everything else he did, he planned completely before he did it. He measured, marked, and measured again. Finally, he would hang the picture. It wore me out just to watch him, but the hanging was always done with great accuracy and never fell down.
When I hang a picture I aim a small tack at the wall, take my hammer that looks like a toy, use it to hit the tack (and my thumb) a few whacks, and then I hang my picture. Now you know why that picture kept falling.
During the time the picture kept falling, I kept seeing the ad for this miraculous tape that could fasten a large hook to a ceiling so securely a man who weighs at least 165 pounds could swing from it. I broke down and ordered it. When it came I bought a new picture frame, read the instructions, applied the tape according to directions and it really works! I’ll admit I’m still dubious about whether or not a man could swing from the ceiling on a hook held up by that tape, but I’m beginning to think it is possible. Since I weigh just a tad more than the swinging man, I don’t think I’ll be experimenting. I bought the tape to use for hanging things on the wall and for that I got my $19.95’s worth.
Now to why I don’t know where my tape is. I was returning the tape to the box it came in when the thought came to me that the box would be perfect to store the small light bulbs that fit my bedside lamp. I had this brilliant idea that I would place the three rolls of tape in a safe place and use the box that was their home for my bulbs.
And so I did. Now I need my tape and can’t find it. Last week a wire shelf in the laundry room fell. The various items it held are far too numerous to mention. I will just say I really need that wire rack back on the wall. I went to get my tape knowing it would do the hanging job perfectly. Then it occurred to me I didn’t know where to go. I can’t figure out where in this world I have put it and I’m beginning to wonder if I ever will. I can’t blame it on age because I’ve always been this way. “Putting things up” and then being unable to find what I put up has been the subtitle of so many chapters in my life’s story. I am not a quitter. I shall continue to look.
In the meantime, I have a wire rack propped up against the wall in our laundry room with all the items that once rested on its shelves on the floor around it. I may have to order some more of that wonderful $19.95 (plus shipping and handling) tape. If I do, I think I’ll leave it in plain sight on the table in the living room. The box doesn’t really go with the décor but at least I’ll know where my two-sided sticky tape is. I really need to solve this “sticky mystery.” That leads me to this question: Where is that wonderful detective Joe Mannix when you need him?
