Friends, I bought me a new toy: A battery-powered chain saw.
It’s mighty handy … handy to put on the tractor and handy to put on a four-wheeler. It’s a nice tool, but you need to remember that it’s a chain saw, and a chain saw can be very dangerous.
Well, friends, I made a mistake; I let Pam use it. Now, she done took it over! She prunes everything with it. Cleaned up flowers and hedges like crazy.
Problem is, now she tries to use it on everything. I had an old pair of bluejeans that I had hung the hem on a fence. I asked if she could fix ‘em right quick. So, she grabbed that chain saw and said, “Be still.”
“Wait!” I hollered as she was comin’ at me. “I’ll take em off!”
You think that slowed her down one bit? She said, “Just be still. I’ll fix ‘em fast.”
I closed both eyes and held my breath, and she cut the hem off both legs of them britches with me still in ‘em!
After that, I had to go out on the porch and try to settle down.
Later on, I could hear her hollerin’, “What you want for supper? Mater sandwich?”
“Be fine,” I said. And guess what? I heard her running that chain saw! Cut my mater with a chain saw!
Not that I can say nothing about it. I’m too scared!
So I’m just gonna sit here real still … mostly cause I tore the straddle out of these blue jeans, and I don’t want her to see. And the other day, she mentioned that my hair needed trimming. Come to think of it, I better keep my socks on, too. She ain’t gonna trim my toenails with that thing.
And life goes on, on Thompson Hill.
