Sunny side up
By HARVEY PARSON

As I sat trimming my hair the other day the thought came to me that the year 2020 will go down in history as a year that changed lifestyles in so many ways. Trimming my hair is just one example of how my life changed after we began living in isolation. I will not attempt to make a case as to whether or not those in charge handled the pandemic well or not. But I know this: nothing in my lifetime has ever totally changed the way we live our lives like the pandemic. One example is I am still cutting my hair.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you