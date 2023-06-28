As I sat trimming my hair the other day the thought came to me that the year 2020 will go down in history as a year that changed lifestyles in so many ways. Trimming my hair is just one example of how my life changed after we began living in isolation. I will not attempt to make a case as to whether or not those in charge handled the pandemic well or not. But I know this: nothing in my lifetime has ever totally changed the way we live our lives like the pandemic. One example is I am still cutting my hair.
I haven’t been to the beauty shop since March of 2020. I like to wear my hair short so that meant I really had a problem. I found a solution in the form of a pair of scissors and a towel around my shoulders. I had to talk myself into making that first snip but with each one that followed, it got easier. Sometimes the conclusion to that endeavor is my hair cutting is passable and other times not so much.
After I cut my hair a few times I was more comfortable with that chore and now I am totally comfortable doing my own cutting and styling. I miss my trips to the beauty shop. At first, I missed them so much I had to work on my attitude. I finally decided that compared to the wretched, sad, and horrible things that were happening every day because of the pandemic, not being able to go to the beauty shop was a tiny ripple in the ocean of life. I missed my beautician, I missed the friends who had appointments at the same time as I, and I missed that wonderful sleepy feeling that I get when someone else is shampooing my hair. Now I rarely remember what day used to be “beauty shop day.” I still consider those who have done my hair through the years as some of my dearest friends. Now that I’m my own beautician our daughters are my best critics. Sometimes I hear, “Mama, you got scissor happy this week, didn’t you?” or “I just love your hair!” When I hear the latter remark it makes me know that what began as a necessity is something I have learned to do fairly well.
There were so many changes the pandemic brought on other than not going to the beauty shop, and we all went through those times. Going to the grocery store anytime we wanted became a thing of the past. We could hardly believe that anything could ever stop us from going to church and shutting school down? Nothing had ever done it before, but in 2020 it happened. Going to see loved ones became a bridge too far and that is when it hit us that we were living in a time such as we had not experienced before. I stayed home so much and for so long that I don’t care if I go anywhere now or not. Occasionally now I will find a stray mask or a latex glove where they have been put left over from those days. That brings all those memories back. Those are times that will not soon be forgotten and were far worse for some than others. The number that died causes us all to wonder how in the world such a disease could be passed around from person to person. I recall not being able to find cleaning products that would disinfect floors and counter surfaces. One of my cousins found some cheap mouth wash, bought several big bottles of it, and left them on my porch. The year 2020 marked the first time I ever mopped my kitchen and bathroom floors with mouth wash. In the year 2020 I learned that waving to my family from my front door beat not seeing them at all. It was a time to think positively and sometimes it was hard to do.
I don’t think there is anyone who would want to live 2020 over again. If anything positive came out of that time it is that we learned we could do things that we didn’t know we could do, we found we could be content at home, and most importantly, we soldiered on and we didn’t do it alone. The One who is always with us was there every second. That is the best thing of all to remember.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&